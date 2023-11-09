His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, stressed that building a diversified, sustainable economy that stimulates all its sectors and supports the companies operating in it is an essential pillar in achieving the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and doubling the size of its economy during the next decade. In order to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to make Dubai a global city fully prepared for the future, sustain its comprehensive growth, empower its vital economic sectors, including industry, and enhance its food security, so that it is among The top three economic cities in the world by 2033.

This came while His Highness chaired the meeting of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, which was held yesterday at the Council’s headquarters in the Emirates Towers, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, where His Highness approved the plan to stimulate the industrial sector in Dubai, and incentives for the agricultural technology sector. His Highness also adopted the policy of banning single-use bags, and a number of other topics on the agenda were discussed during the meeting.

His Highness said: “As always, Dubai is a pioneer in empowering economic sectors and providing the elements, incentives and facilities, to contribute a vital and effective role in its diversified and flexible economy based on supporting entrepreneurship and innovation. Dubai’s business model always succeeds thanks to exploring and taking advantage of opportunities in all sectors that promote growth and achieve a sustainable positive impact on society and the future of future generations, in addition to enhancing its global position.”

His Highness said: “We have adopted a plan to stimulate the emirate’s industrial sector, to increase the added value of manufacturing by 2033.” His Highness added: “Our steps are serious in expanding the agricultural sector’s contribution to Dubai’s diversified economy and doubling the size of this sector. We call on investors and those with innovative ideas to innovate in this field, which we want to be a global platform for research, development and innovation.”

His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai appreciated the efforts aimed at the positive societal impact of individuals and institutions adopting the policy of reducing the use of single-use plastic materials, coinciding with the UAE’s hosting of the Conference of the Parties (COP 28) during this month, which is the largest event of its kind on the world’s agenda. Climate change, His Highness stressed the importance of the role played by all segments of society in establishing a culture of sustainability, participating in reducing the carbon footprint, enhancing the elements of the circular economy, and laying the foundations for the future based on climate awareness.

The Executive Council, headed by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, approved the plan to stimulate the emirate’s industrial sector, which includes an incentive package for the entry of new manufacturers into the industrial sector, with the aim of increasing the added value of manufacturing by 2.5 times, equivalent to 58 billion dirhams, in line with achieving Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

The industrial stimulus plan includes three programs for the period between 2024-2033, which are: The national program for all manufacturers, which includes soft loans and a preferential price package for utility services and land rent. The second program is for priority sectors and includes reductions in fees, while the third program aims for companies with a strategic dimension to provide exemptions and investments in infrastructure and capital facilities.

The Executive Council approved a plan to stimulate the agricultural technology sector in Dubai, which aims to double the size of the agricultural sector in Dubai by 2030, achieve global leadership for the emirate in employing and developing agricultural technology, and make Dubai a global platform for research, development, innovation and agricultural experiments, and attract major and emerging international companies. And creating promising local companies in this sector.

The incentive plan for the agricultural technology sector supports achieving economic gains and enhancing growth and competitiveness, to establish an integrated vital system and an attractive investment environment in the field of agricultural technology, and to secure basic food needs.

The incentive package includes five main areas: providing investment benefits and exemptions, facilitating competitive financing loans, providing a platform for research, development and innovation, attracting and establishing world-leading companies, and facilitating the marketing of products.

The new incentive plan can support many existing local projects in the field of agricultural technology in Dubai, such as: Jebel Ali Free Zone, which includes 550 companies from more than 70 countries, with groups dedicated to food and agriculture on an area of ​​1.57 million square meters. The Emirates Airline Catering Project, which is the largest vertical farm in the world with an area of ​​330,000 square feet, produces one million kilograms of green leafy vegetables annually, in addition to the Food Technology Valley project, which includes an integrated vital system that incubates startups in food technology, research centers, smart logistical services and technologies. Environmental control, projects for vertical farming, hydroponics and aquaculture, alternative proteins and plant biotechnology.

The Executive Council also approved the In-Country Value Programme, affiliated with the Government Procurement Programme, which aims to encourage and support local content, and support small and medium-sized companies to enhance business growth and achieve added value to the Dubai economy, through development and improvement processes, to include local content among the tender evaluation criteria, provided that These entities are committed to allocating a percentage of their purchases to small and medium-sized companies.

The program is also concerned with adding clauses in procurement contracts to facilitate capital for small and medium-sized companies, to ensure higher participation in the government procurement process, in addition to providing support and guidance to increase the local content in government procurement. The program will be implemented in stages, starting with a trial period subject to evaluation, before comprehensive implementation to all government agencies.

The Dubai Government Procurement Program supports achieving the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), contributing to three of its main pillars, starting with calculating the National Value Added Points in manufacturing, integrating the next generation of Emiratis into the private sector, and supporting the growth of 100 small and medium companies to become among the large companies. .

The Council also approved expanding the scope of application of the policy of reducing single-use bags, to include other plastic materials that were chosen based on their high carbon footprint, high consumption, and the availability of sustainable alternatives, as this is based on an evaluation of the implementation of the policy that was approved by the Council in 2021, and a study of the changes. Regarding the behavior of community members, the implementation of the use ban was approved in stages from 2024 to 2026, with emphasis on the necessity of continuing community awareness campaigns regarding friendly alternatives and their availability by factories, suppliers, and retail companies in the private sector. The list includes various single-use plastic consumables such as: cups, Styrofoam food containers, cutlery, lids, etc.

A questionnaire to study the readiness of society and the business sector to switch to environmentally friendly alternative materials, conducted by the General Secretariat of the Executive Council, showed a positive demand for changing the consumption pattern and switching to sustainable practices to reduce the use of single-use plastics.

The results of the questionnaire showed that 72% of Dubai community members are ready to change to environmentally friendly alternatives, and that 62% of individuals actually use reusable environmentally friendly alternatives, and that 71% of hotels, 67% of stores, and 50% of restaurants in Dubai are in Develop a shift towards using sustainable alternatives.

This coincides with the UAE’s preparations for hosting the Conference of the Parties (COP 28) at the end of this November in Expo City Dubai, where the most important international climate event highlights the importance of consolidating sustainability, reuse and recycling practices in enhancing the future of the green and circular economy globally, which reflects positively. To put an end to the causes of climate change, and to sustain the planet’s resources for future generations.

