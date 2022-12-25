His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, affirmed that the strategic concept of service provision in Dubai depends mainly on the integration, interdependence, unification and simplification of digital services, which makes the city’s services more accessible, effective and safe, which contributes to Accelerate the transformation of Dubai into a global digital capital.

His Highness said, via a tweet on Twitter: “The (Dubai Now) application is achieving unprecedented success by crossing the one million user mark. More than 20 million transactions have been completed for more than 30 government and private entities on the platform.. (Dubai Now) is a translation of Sheikh Mohammed’s vision. Bin Rashid in making Dubai the best city in the world for living and facilitating people’s lives by providing all services in one platform.

His Highness added, “The number of users of the (Dubai Now) application has exceeded one million users, which proves the confidence of community members in this application, thus constituting one of the main milestones in the digitization of life in Dubai.”

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum indicated that the high demand for using the services of the “Dubai Now” application translates the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to digitize and transform life in Dubai. To a global digital capital, and the best city in the world in terms of ease of life and digital quality of life.

His Highness explained that this level of use confirms the success of the Dubai government team in providing smart, easy, fast and available services around the clock to all segments of society, and also confirms the fruits of tireless efforts and the spirit of cooperation in producing world-class digital experiences that are a source of inspiration for others.

His Highness added that the “Dubai Now” application has become part of daily life in Dubai, and it is the result of integration between government agencies, as well as integration between the government and private sectors to provide services that exceed people’s expectations and achieve a quality of life for them.

The “Dubai Now” application is considered one of the most vital applications in Dubai, due to its diversity and quality in added services, in addition to its high reliability. Dubai Now provides more than 130 services provided by more than 30 entities from the government and private sectors.

The number of transactions completed through the “Dubai Now” application has reached 20 million digital payment transactions, with a value of more than 10 billion dirhams, since the launch of the application, including four million digital payment transactions with a value of two billion dirhams during the current year.

The “Dubai Now” application provides a unified user experience and unified access to these services, which made it part of the daily lifestyle in Dubai.

Regarding this achievement, Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, Director General of the Dubai Digital Authority, said: “The (Dubai Now) application has become one of the pioneering addresses in the Dubai digital experience, and this achievement would not have been achieved without the diligent directives and continuous follow-up from the leadership that made people in Dubai and the UAE the best. top priority.”

He continued: «The spirit of cooperation and one team between the various government agencies played an important role in the continuous development of this application until it became part of the daily life of individuals, and that the arrival of (Dubai Now) users to one million people constitutes for us an important station on the road, and it motivates us to Continue to develop the application to be more responsive to people’s needs and expectations by identifying the opinions of customers, applying the principles of proactivity, and the optimal employment of more new and emerging technologies.

He said, “We are continuing with the directives of our leadership to make the application more responsive to expectations by listening to the voice of customers and applying the principles of proactivity.”

He added: «This high level of use increases our confidence, and encourages us to create more successful global digital experiences that have made Dubai a model that dazzles the world. We are moving towards embodying the principle of Dubai as a global digital capital, relying on the support of the leadership, and on the minds and arms of the people of Dubai and the UAE who continue the march of digital transformation and making the future.

Unified platform

The “Dubai Now” application is the first unified platform that provides an integrated experience for city services that cover the daily needs of Dubai residents. And “Union Water and Electricity”, “Salik” and “Nol” account bills and recharges, vehicle insurance and registration management, payment of all traffic fines, driver’s license renewal, and many other services.

The application allows requesting travel reports and reports of sponsored persons with the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai. It is also possible to access the services of the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment, and to verify any title deed in the Emirate of Dubai. Through the application, it is also possible to manage residency for family members, and it also provides requests for academic history. , travel report requests and dependents, flight tracking, digital business cards, and many more services that are in direct contact with the daily lives of all residents of Dubai.