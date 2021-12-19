His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, stressed that the UAE presents a unique model in the field of charitable and humanitarian work, which is not limited to extending a helping hand to those in need of assistance wherever they are around the world, but also follows A development approach that ensures sustainable benefit and benefit to the communities receiving aid, and supports development projects in various vital areas that collectively contribute to laying the foundations for a decent life, including: spreading education, knowledge, health care, combating diseases and epidemics, empowering communities and other aspects of sustainable support, and without any discrimination.

This came on the occasion of the release of the charitable work sector of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, its report for the year 2020, which highlights the achievements of the social responsibility of government and private bodies through the umbrella of the department: including the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives”, associations, charitable institutions, the private sector, and other entities. The government in Dubai, which participated in providing humanitarian and relief aid with the aim of alleviating the suffering of the poor and needy in different parts of the world.

His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai stressed that the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, of the importance of participating in raising the quality of human life wherever he is and contributing to alleviating the suffering of his shoulders, constitutes the basis from which projects are launched. The initiatives and social responsibility of bodies in all sectors, which the report showed exceeded 3 billion dirhams, benefited more than 98 million people around the world during the year 2020, expressing his deep appreciation to all the parties that participated in achieving the achievements included in the report.

His Highness said: “We are proud of the charitable contributions provided by the UAE, which reflects the society’s awareness and keenness to uphold the noble values ​​on which the state was founded, such as solidarity, interdependence, and interest in extending a helping hand to others. We thank everyone who contributes to transforming our noble Emirati values ​​into tangible achievements that spread the light of hope in across the earth and inspires optimism for a better tomorrow for all.”

According to the report, the social responsibility projects and initiatives of bodies in all sectors included 1,267 projects and initiatives related to social responsibility, while the number of volunteers exceeded 171,000 volunteers, who provided more than one million hours of work, whether in the field or electronically, which reflects the growing community awareness of the culture of humanitarian and charitable work.

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, through its vital programs and projects, aimed to support people in less fortunate communities by providing them with the necessities of a decent life. The value of the social responsibility projects and initiatives implemented by the Foundation amounted to 1.2 billion dirhams, and aid reached 83 million people, with the participation of More than 121,000 volunteers in its various initiatives and projects.

Charitable associations and institutions

Charitable societies and institutions have devoted their humanitarian aid to alleviating the suffering of the indigent and needy in order to maintain a stable and cohesive society with solid symbiotic values. These charitable organizations announced that the number of projects and initiatives concerned with social responsibility that they undertook reached 243 initiatives and projects, with a total value exceeding 657 million. dirhams, benefiting more than six million people, and 727 volunteers contributed to various projects sponsored by charitable organizations, with a total of 50,396 volunteer hours.

private sector

The generous donations and grants of the private sector reflected the importance of the role of social responsibility in Dubai. The number of charitable projects and initiatives sponsored by the private sector reached 740, with a total value of more than 634 million dirhams, benefiting more than 3,600 people, with the participation of 107 volunteers who provided a total of 1151 volunteer hours.

Governmental entities

The social responsibility contributions of government bodies and institutions in the Emirate of Dubai have provided the local community with material and moral support, armed with initiatives and programs that have promoted a culture of solidarity and solidarity. The number of social responsibility projects and initiatives sponsored by government agencies reached 284, with a value of more than 550 million dirhams, reaching more than 8 million people, with volunteer hours exceeding one million volunteer hours provided by more than 48,000 volunteers.

The annual report and the role of government and private bodies can be viewed through the umbrella of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, and to learn about the details of community initiatives that extended inside and outside the United Arab Emirates, by visiting the department’s website: www.iacad.gov.ae



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

