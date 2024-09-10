His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, said in a post on the “X” platform: “Today, I witnessed the signing of an agreement between the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation and the Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation, through which the state provides new support to the foundation worth AED 220 million, as a contribution to implementing expansion plans and enhancing its capacity and efficiency, bringing the total support provided to it under the umbrella of the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives” to about AED 320 million.”

His Highness concluded by saying: “Professor Magdi Yacoub is a global medical humanitarian icon… The new hospital in Cairo will serve 130,000 patients annually… and Mohammed bin Rashid’s humanitarian message continues to spread hope and healing to all those in need.”