Dubai (Union)

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, stressed during his meeting with 30 prominent young leaders who are members of the “Forbes Under 30 List” at the World Government Summit 2022, the importance of the role played by young people in making the future and designing the future. its orientations and the formation of its features. His Highness said: “His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, always places support for young people and allowing them to develop their abilities and skills at the forefront of priorities,” citing His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid: “Young people are the builders of tomorrow, and they are the ones who bear the responsibility of creating a better and bright future for their societies.”

His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai added that the presence of this distinguished group of prominent leaders, entrepreneurs and innovators as an important part of the World Government Summit 2022 enriches discussions and ideas in a way that supports government systems and contributes to achieving the goals of governments around the world for a better future for humanity, pointing out that empowering young people It is a sustainable approach adopted by the UAE for decades.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also indicated, during the meeting, which took place during the summit activities at the Dubai Exhibition Center at “Expo 2020 Dubai”, that the World Government Summit has represented, since its inception, an integrated platform to empower young people and enhance their positive role in all vital sectors as Future leaders and the world’s hope towards a bright future that brings goodness to humanity. His Highness said: “Young leaders play a pivotal role in leading the path of positive change in the world… Their active presence and clear impact contribute to enriching many sectors and providing opportunities for millions around the world.”

The World Government Summit 2022 brings together a group of the world’s most prominent young leaders in Dubai to participate in the Forbes Under 30 Summit to form an integrated platform for communication, exchange of experiences and ideas, and drawing future visions and new trends in line with the requirements of vital sectors, including advanced technology, artificial intelligence, advanced industries and renewable energy. And other strategic sectors that form the pillars of the economies of the future. The “Forbes Under 30 List” includes a group of change-makers, innovators and young talents in key sectors and industries worldwide, as it witnesses the nomination of more than 15,000 people for the award each year, across 20 categories that include senior global young leaders, businessmen and personalities under the age of 30 years ago, it has become today a year-round global platform, a lively summit that is a young global force, driven by ideas and ambitions, and supported by governments, companies and major brands worldwide.