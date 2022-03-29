His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, stressed during his meeting with 30 prominent young leaders who are members of the “Forbes Under 30 List” at the World Government Summit 2022, the importance of the role played by young people in creating the future and designing the future. its orientations and the formation of its features.

His Highness said: “His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, always places support for young people and allowing them to develop their abilities and skills at the forefront of priorities,” citing His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s saying, “Youth are builders.” They are the ones who have the responsibility to create a better and bright future for their societies.”

His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai added that the presence of this distinguished group of prominent leaders, entrepreneurs and innovators as an important part of the activities of the World Government Summit 2022 enriches discussions and ideas in support of government systems and contributes to achieving the goals of governments around the world for a better future for humanity. His Highness pointed out that empowering youth is a sustainable approach adopted by the UAE for decades.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also indicated during the meeting that took place during the summit activities at the Dubai Exhibition Center at Expo 2020 Dubai, that the World Government Summit has represented, since its inception, an integrated platform to empower young people and enhance their positive role in all vital sectors as future leaders and hope. The world is heading towards a bright future that brings goodness to humanity. His Highness said: “Young leaders play a pivotal role in leading the path of positive change in the world… Their active presence and clear impact contribute to enriching many sectors and providing opportunities for millions around the world.”

The World Government Summit 2022 brings together a group of the world’s most prominent young leaders in Dubai to participate in the Forbes Under 30 Summit to form an integrated platform for communication, exchange of experiences and ideas, and drawing future visions and new trends in line with the requirements of vital sectors, including advanced technology, artificial intelligence, advanced industries, renewable energy and other Strategic sectors that form the pillars of the economies of the future.

The “Forbes Under 30 List” includes a group of change-makers, innovators and young talents in key sectors and industries worldwide, as it witnesses the nomination of more than 15,000 people for the award each year, across 20 categories that include senior global young leaders, businessmen and personalities under the age of 30 years ago, it has become today a year-round global platform, a lively summit that is a young global force, driven by ideas and ambitions, and supported by governments, companies and major brands worldwide.

The World Government Summit 2022 will witness a wide participation of more than 4,000 personalities from 190 countries, and an elite group of speakers will participate in its sessions and forums, including the most prominent government officials, heads of international organizations and bodies, heads of international companies and prominent entrepreneurs from the private sector in the world.

The summit constitutes an inclusive platform for more than 30 international organizations, as it hosts in its special edition this year senior government officials, experts and leaders of the private sector, to explore the future of governments in more than 110 key dialogue and interactive sessions.

Since its launch in 2013, the World Government Summit has focused on shaping and foreseeing future governments and building a better future for humanity. It also contributed to the establishment of a new system of international partnerships based on inspiring and foreseeing future governments.

The summit sessions will review the most prominent current and future global challenges, ways to improve government performance, enhance the ability of governments to anticipate and prepare for rapid changes and invent solutions that ensure their employment in improving the lives of societies. It also focuses on the prospects for future developments in various scientific, technological, medical and community sectors, and how to invest and direct them. In the interest of societies, and ensuring the building of a sustainable future for future generations.



