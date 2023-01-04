His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, confirmed that «with the launch of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, raises again The ceiling of ambitions and expectations to unprecedented levels.

His Highness said in a tweet on Twitter: “From today, the Dubai teams start working on the new mission, to consolidate the emirate’s position among the three most important economic cities in the world by 2033, and the citizen will remain at the top of our priorities.”

His Highness, Crown Prince of Dubai, added, “Dubai’s economic agenda (D33) and its plans to achieve targets worth 32 trillion dirhams by 2033 are the embodiment of our ambitions to achieve global leadership at all levels.”

His Highness continued, “We have an inspiring leader who does not know the impossible, creative work teams capable of achievement, and solid regional and global partnerships. We have Dubai, an icon of the world.”

Dubai Crown Prince:

• “We have an inspiring leader who does not know the impossible, creative work teams capable of achieving, and solid regional and global partnerships.. and we have Dubai, the icon of the world.”

• “The citizen will remain at the top of our priorities… The agenda is an embodiment of our aspirations to achieve global leadership at all levels.”