His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, affirmed that planning and preparing for tomorrow is the approach established by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in our daily work, which made Dubai is a global city that is a pioneer in designing and implementing the future, a model in full readiness and readiness for it, and an address for the advanced integrated infrastructure that makes it the ideal destination for living, working and stability, and translating opportunities and aspirations into a reality of achievements and successes.

This came during His Highness presiding over the meeting of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, which was held yesterday at the Council’s headquarters in the Emirates Towers, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Supreme President and CEO of Emirates Airline and the Group, where His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai approved a package of qualitative projects aimed at consolidating Dubai’s global leadership, supporting the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, and the Dubai Urban Plan 2040.

During the meeting, His Highness affirmed that Dubai’s success story, which continues to add new chapters to it, thanks to the directives of His Highness, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, is based on a strategic vision, one of its most important comprehensive and ambitious features. His Highness said: “We learned from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, that development with a comprehensive and ambitious strategic vision creates opportunities for society within solid and flexible components.

His Highness added: “We have approved the sewage system for the Emirate of Dubai with investments of 80 billion dirhams, in partnership with the private sector, to equip the infrastructure for the future with a system that is the latest and most sustainable in the world. The new system reduces carbon emissions from the sector by 25%, and strengthens the pillars of the circular economy. It supports Dubai’s classification in global development and competitiveness indicators related to quality of life… The private sector is a strategic partner that has always worked with us to enhance our readiness for the future in various sectors.

His Highness directed the Dubai Municipality to open the way for private sector companies to implement infrastructure projects in general, especially the new sewage system in the emirate, emphasizing the active role played by the private sector in laying the foundations of an integrated and advanced infrastructure in Dubai, through partnerships and cooperation in the completion of Development projects, with Dubai Economic Agenda D33 targeting to raise private sector investments in it to one trillion dirhams by 2033.

In addition, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed the importance of supporting entrepreneurship and enabling emerging projects, which has become an identification symbol for Dubai in the business world and the diversified and flexible economy. His Highness said: “Small and medium enterprises receive the attention and support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, where we have witnessed over two decades the development of the entrepreneurship system, which has provided Dubai’s economy with qualitative areas based on knowledge and innovation, so that small and medium-sized companies have become a pivotal and vital player, enjoying the largest share of the companies registered and operating in Dubai ».

His Highness added: “We adopted the future model of the Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment for the Development of Small and Medium Enterprises to enhance the role of this pioneering sector, and through it we aim to support owners of innovative ideas and projects, create 86,000 new job opportunities, and empower 8,000 Emirati entrepreneurs by supporting the establishment of 27,000 projects.” To contribute to the emirate’s gross domestic product by about nine billion dirhams, in a manner that supports the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

The Executive Council’s approval of the Centennial Sewerage System comes to be one of the most recent, safest, most advanced and sustainable in the world, as the modern system achieves partnerships worth up to 80 billion dirhams with specialized private sector companies concerned with development projects. It also enhances the safety of sewage operations and waste treatment with innovative solutions that reduce Carbon emissions rate of 25%.

The modern sewage system aims to enhance Dubai’s leadership as a model for cities with advanced and flexible infrastructure with superior future readiness, developing a world-class infrastructure, enhancing Dubai’s environment in line with the sustainable development goals index and the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, improving operational efficiencies, and increasing the life of the system. From 25 to 100 years, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Agenda D33 and the Dubai Urban Plan 2040.

The mega project also includes the implementation of Dubai’s strategic tunnel projects in the Jebel Ali and Warsan stations, as the project includes defining the main sewage treatment plants from 20 to only two stations in the urban area, and defining the main pumping pumps from 13 to only two in the urban area, provided that the Reducing sub-pumping stations from 110 to less than 20 stations in the urban area, in addition to converting treatment plants into clean stations, and making maximum use of recycled water, while opening the way for the participation of private sector companies wishing to contribute to the project.

The strategy of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises, one of the institutions affiliated with the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, works to consolidate the principle of supporting the entrepreneurship system in the emirate, within all economic sectors with all stakeholders, as it is the key to a flexible and diversified future economy, in order to achieve the contribution of this sector. The vital GDP is about nine billion dirhams, provides 86,000 job opportunities, empowers 8,000 Emirati entrepreneurs, and supports the establishment of 27,000 projects, which enhances meeting the demand for services and goods locally, as the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 aims to raise it to three trillion dirhams by 2033. .

The strategy also seeks to expand the scope of the Foundation’s work, to include emerging projects in the new economy, and in key sectors such as industry, supporting 100% Emirati-owned enterprises, emerging projects in the new economy for Emiratis and other nationalities, and high-growth companies from the new and traditional sectors of the economy, and supporting their access. For globalization, in addition to supporting new generation companies that are independent of family businesses.

The strategy covers some of the target sectors for Emirati entrepreneurs, and focuses on future-oriented, technology-based and scalable business models, including financial services, advanced manufacturing, transportation, energy technology, retail and e-commerce, professional services and new business models. tourism, food and agricultural technology, health and society, and education technology.

Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment’s strategy for small and medium enterprises

■ A contribution to the GDP of about 9 billion dirhams to support the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

■ Creation of 86,000 job opportunities.

■ Empowering 8,000 Emirati entrepreneurs.

■ Supporting the establishment of 27,000 projects.

■ Focuses on future-oriented, technology-based and scalable businesses.

sewage system

■ 80 billion dirhams, the value of investments in partnership with the private sector.

■ Sanitation percentage strategy.

■ 100% secure exchange rate.

■ 25% reduction in carbon emissions.

Dubai Crown Prince:

“We learned from Mohammed bin Rashid that development with a comprehensive strategic vision creates opportunities for society within flexible components.”

“We continue to work with the private sector to prepare the infrastructure for the future, the most modern and sustainable in the world.”

“Supporting entrepreneurship and empowering emerging, small and medium enterprises is an identification symbol for Dubai in the business world.”