His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, said that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid is “a pioneer of giving and a maker of hope and leads efforts to create a better future for all.”

And His Highness added in a post on Twitter: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced the annual results of His Highness’s global initiatives, with a spending volume of 1.4 billion dirhams in 2022, and more than 102 million people in 100 countries around the world have benefited from these initiatives… Mohammed Bin Rashid is a pioneer of giving and a maker of hope and leads efforts to create a better future for all.