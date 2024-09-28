His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, met with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Abdulla Aripov, as part of his official visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan, which he concluded yesterday.

Abdullah Aripov welcomed His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, stressing the depth of the close relations between the two friendly countries, noting the excellence they have achieved in light of the keenness of the leadership of the two countries to push them forward towards enhancing ways of joint cooperation in various fields and within various vital sectors.

His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, stressed the importance of developing the existing partnership between the two countries and expanding the horizons of bilateral cooperation, in line with the rapid and strong development of strategic relations and the strong ties that unite the two countries, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President The state, may God protect him, and his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and meets the development aspirations of the two friendly peoples, and supports their ambitions for the future.

His Highness also stressed that the Republic of Uzbekistan is a major partner of the UAE in the Central Asia region, and the UAE’s keenness to continue working closely to develop cooperation in various sectors that hold promising opportunities for the future.

The meeting discussed a number of topics of common interest.