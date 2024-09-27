His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, met with His Excellency Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Uzbekistan, at the Presidential Palace in the capital, Tashkent, at the beginning of His Highness’s official visit to the friendly republic.

His Highness said in a blog post on the “X” platform: “Today I met with His Excellency Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Uzbekistan, at the Presidential Palace in the capital, Tashkent, at the beginning of our official visit to the friendly republic. During the meeting, we conveyed the greetings of the UAE leadership, and discussed ways to strengthen the friendly and cooperative relations that bring together Our two countries and our peoples… During the visit, I also witnessed the signing of a number of bilateral agreements, which consolidates cooperation relations in various fields. We are proud of the remarkable development witnessed by the Emirati-Uzbek relations, and we are keen to support these relations to new horizons in a way that serves our common interests and is in line with the aspirations of our wise leadership to strengthen them. international cooperation system.