His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, met yesterday with Nick Clegg, Head of Global Affairs at Mita, on the sidelines of the World Government Summit, which kicked off today in Dubai and will continue until February 15, with the participation of a group of heads of state. governments, and a crowd of thought leaders and experts from around the world.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed expressed his appreciation for the pioneering role played by the Mita company as one of the most important technology companies in the world, stressing the aspiration of Dubai and the UAE to strengthen its partnership with technology makers around the world in light of the ambitious vision set by the wise leadership for the future, and the keenness to participate in an influential role. In shaping its features, through constructive partnerships that contribute to advancing the process of technological progress globally.

His Highness noted Dubai’s continued consolidation of its position as a global destination for technical talents and future industries, by strengthening the elements of the supportive environment, and providing the infrastructure that enables its partners to grow and succeed, based on the strong partnerships it established with major technology companies in the world, which resulted in a growing technical community that is the largest of type at the regional level.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed affirmed Dubai’s continuation of its efforts to enhance the contribution of digital transformation to the emirate’s economy as one of the main goals included in the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 for the next ten years, with the aim of generating new economic value from digital transformation towards the new economy at an average of 100 billion dirhams annually. .

The Head of Global Affairs at Metta Company expressed his deep appreciation for the distinguished development model pursued by the UAE, and the great attention that Dubai attaches to digital transformation at the heart of the development process with the aim of improving the life of society, and providing solutions that help improve their opportunities in the future, according to best practices and international standards.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Director of the World Government Summit Foundation.