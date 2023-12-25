His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, met today, Monday, with a number of senior officials and citizens in front of the Palace of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed – may God have mercy on him – in Zabeel to talk about the most important issues affecting citizens and discuss the most important economic topics. And see the most prominent projects in Dubai.

His Highness stressed: Our continuous communication and meetings are the secret of Dubai’s strength and lasting success… We meet today in the same council where my grandfather, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed, received all citizens to listen to their issues and learn about their projects… From these meetings we confirm that the lives and future of citizens are the top priorities of the Dubai government’s agenda and plans. …We are from the people and we work for the people…and with them we build Dubai’s present and future.