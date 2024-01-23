His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, met today, Tuesday, with a number of department directors and senior officials in Dubai.

His Highness said in a post on his official account on the “X” platform: “Today I met with a number of department directors and senior officials in Dubai. We discussed the achievements recorded during 2023, and discussed our future projects and initiatives aimed at consolidating Dubai’s leadership in accordance with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the Dubai Economic Agenda 33.” Dubai Social 33 and Dubai Urban Plan 2040.

His Highness added: “We are proud of the performance of our national cadres in various areas of government work, and we are betting on them and their experience and capabilities to ensure Dubai’s superiority and provide a leading global model in government work. The goal will always and forever remain the happiness, service and comfort of the people of Dubai, and everyone dealing with the Dubai government.”