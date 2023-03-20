His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, affirmed that the Dubai government works in accordance with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which aims to improve government work in all its sectors. , reaching new levels of development and excellence, in a way that enhances Dubai’s position as a leading global destination in various fields, and contributes to achieving the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, and consolidates the emirate’s position among the three best economic cities around the world.

This came during a meeting with His Highness, today, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Supreme Chairman of the Emirates Airlines Group, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, and Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority “Dubai Culture”, with the general directors and senior officials of the Dubai government in His Highness’s council in Nad Al Sheba, where he affirmed During the meeting, His Highness stressed the importance of developing government work, and enhancing cooperation, integration and coordination between various government agencies to achieve the highest levels of performance in providing government services, effectively, efficiently and with high quality, and the need to keep pace with global developments in the field of government services, as an affirmation of Dubai’s leadership in this field.

His Highness, Crown Prince of Dubai, said: “The experience of government development in Dubai, thanks to the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has today become one of the inspiring experiences for governments seeking to enhance their ability to serve their societies in a manner that is in line with the aspirations and needs of society, at a time when sectors are developing The government provides the best technical solutions and adapts them in a way that enables its various departments and institutions to provide the best services in the fastest time and in the easiest way.”

His Highness added: “We have achieved many achievements in the field of developing government work, and we still have a lot of work to do to achieve new peaks of excellence and development, which requires all government institutions to enhance cooperation and coordination among them to identify opportunities and priorities, and think about a future vision that takes into account various variables.” and transformations, and enhancing its ability to meet the aspirations of society members, and to provide the best government services in the region and the world.”

At the end of the meeting, His Highness expressed his appreciation for the efforts made in the various components of the government apparatus aimed at keeping pace with the global technological development by adopting the latest solutions and the highest ability to support the strategic goals of all service and executive agencies and the most influential in raising the efficiency of government work, in a manner that amounts to the level of great ambitions through which it aspires. Dubai has topped the lists of global competitiveness, with an interest in accelerating the pace of digital transformation and employing modern technologies and applications in which we have come a long way.