His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, affirmed that the UAE does not delay in providing a helping hand and relief to everyone who needs support and support in situations of adversity and adversity, in compliance with the approach established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, God willing, May God bless his soul, since the establishment of the Union State, and it is the same approach that our country adheres to today under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of the State. Dubai, may God protect him, and the support of their brothers, Their Highnesses the Sheikhs, members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates, so that the UAE will always be at the forefront of helping those affected by calamities in various parts of the world.

This came during a meeting of His Highness today (Monday), accompanied by His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, in the Leaders Building at Dubai Expo, members of the Dubai Police Search and Rescue Team and the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services participating in the Emirates Search and Rescue Team, which took the initiative to provide assistance within the framework of Operation “The Gallant Knight / 2” for those affected by the devastating earthquake that Turkey and Syria were recently exposed to, specifically in the Turkish city of Kahramanmaraş, and through the two phases of rapid response, recovery and rehabilitation, in implementation of the directives of the wise leadership to provide all possible forms of support to contribute to mitigating the effects of the disaster. Which affected many Syrian and Turkish cities and villages.

During the meeting, His Highness expressed his appreciation for the heroic role and humanitarian contributions made by the team and the high efficiency shown by the Dubai Police and Dubai Ambulance Corporation in carrying out the various tasks assigned to them within the framework of this operation, and what it aimed at supporting friends in Turkey in facing this ordeal, confirming the UAE’s authentic approach. In standing by everyone who needs help in times of adversity, and its always initiative to advance the ranks in all fields of giving and giving, with the help of its loyal sons who spare no effort in translating the positions and principles of the UAE into tangible achievements that spread goodness throughout the globe.

His Highness listened to an explanation from His Excellency Colonel Khaled Ibrahim Al Hammadi, the team leader, about the tasks in which the Dubai Police team and the Dubai Ambulance Corporation participated, and the efforts made by the team members through field survey and search and rescue operations in the Turkish city of Kahramanmaraş, which was the most affected place by the outbreak. The earthquake, and the achievements that took place during the mission showed the advanced extent of the efficiency of the Emirati teams in dealing with emergency situations in their various forms and the varying scope of their impact.