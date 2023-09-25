His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, confirmed that the Center’s achievements and its role in advancing the great development process that the UAE is witnessing in the space sector, translate the visions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed. Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, in launching ambitious projects in the space sector that support the global scientific community, pointing out that the achievement of astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, for the longest space mission in Arab history, culminates the efforts of an elite group of our national cadres at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre.

This came during His Highness’s visit to the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, and his meeting with astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi and the team working on the “Zayed’s Ambition 2” mission, where His Highness praised their efforts in completing this historic mission. His Highness said: “The “Zayed’s Ambition 2” mission is nothing but A milestone in the process of successive achievements that the Center has begun since its founding… We continue to launch qualitative space projects that serve humanity.”

new Horizons

His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai praised the great passion for success that he witnessed from the center’s work team, and said: “The determination of our youth opens the door to new horizons in the fields of science, technology and innovation, which are extremely important for the future of space exploration.”

His Highness added: “The exceptional successes of the missions supervised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center have proven that we have a work team capable of managing highly advanced space projects. Our national competencies are the result of the UAE leadership’s faith in the nation’s youth. It is a bet we have earned and whose results we are reaping in owning a space center.” Active on a global level.

The longest space mission in Arab history

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum discussed, with the team working on the “Zayed Ambition 2” mission, the vital role of the UAE Astronaut Program and the role of the space sector in promoting innovation in the UAE. His Highness expressed the importance of the support given by the UAE leadership to the space exploration programme. Which resulted in its reaching the international level, praising the efficiency and skill of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center team and its role in the success of the Sultan Al Neyadi mission, which extended for 6 months aboard the International Space Station.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum listened to an explanation from astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi – in the presence of astronaut Hazza Al Mansouri – about the scientific activities and experiments he conducted on board the International Space Station, which included various fields such as: genetic studies of plants, life sciences studies, and technologies. Exploration, fluid dynamics, materials science, protein crystal growth and advanced technology used in exploration.

His Highness concluded: “We are proud to see an Emirati astronaut achieving such great achievements, which strengthens the UAE’s position as a major player in the field of space exploration worldwide. This mission is evidence of the UAE’s firm commitment to pushing the boundaries of human knowledge for the benefit of humanity.”

It is noteworthy that the “Zayed Ambition 2 Mission” is considered an important milestone in the record of exceptional achievements of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, under the presidency of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum of the centre, as it seeks to implement a number of future missions and ambitious projects supported by a team of national cadres. Of scientists and engineers