His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, praised the efforts of the Dubai Sports Council, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, in enhancing the status of sports in the Dubai community and consolidating the emirate’s position on the global sports map, in line with the ambitious goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, the aspirations of the wise leadership, and enhancing the emirate’s readiness to lead the future and continue the journey of success, excellence and achievements in all fields, especially the sports sector.

This came during His Highness’s meeting with Mattar Al Tayer, Commissioner-General of Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Quality of Life, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, on the occasion of the end of his term as Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council. His Highness praised his efforts and clear mark in the field of sports work in Dubai during his tenure, through a career full of excellence and achievement, wishing him continued success.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said in a post on the “X” platform yesterday: “Matar Al Tayer is a model of government official in loyalty, giving and achievement. Thank you for twenty years in the Dubai Sports Council.”

For his part, Mattar Al Tayer said that the support provided by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to the sports sector in Dubai had the greatest impact in advancing this vital sector, through His Highness’s sports initiatives that formed a work plan for a happier society and a more developed sports sector, with a growing impact on our society, which we seek to be a distinguished sports society, reflecting the approach of the wise leadership to make sports a way of life.

