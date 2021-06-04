His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, met with His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region.

During the meeting, which took place in Dubai, their Highnesses exchanged fraternal conversations, and addressed a number of issues of concern to the country and the citizen, in order to achieve sustainable development and enhance the country’s position globally, and raise its status, under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Yas bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Director of the Office of His Highness the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region Ahmed Matar Al Dhaheri, Adviser to His Highness the President of the Emirates Red Crescent, Issa Hamad Bushhab, and Vice Chairman and Founding Partner of Agricultural phenomenon, Khadim Abdullah Al-Dari.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

