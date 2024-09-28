His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, met as part of His Highness’s official visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan, and in the presence of Her Excellency Saida Mirziyoyeva, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, a number of graduates of the Government of Uzbekistan’s leadership programmes, which are being held. Implemented within the strategic partnership between the governments of the UAE and Uzbekistan in the areas of government development and modernization.

During the meeting, which took place in the Uzbek capital, Tashkent, His Highness affirmed that the United Arab Emirates embraces investing in people and building the capabilities and capabilities of national cadres in various fields, based on the belief of its wise leadership that building people is building nations, and that investing in their energies and capabilities is an essential driver for the journey. Development and development.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said that the UAE is under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him. It developed a unique model for qualifying leaders and building the capabilities of government talent and national cadres.

His Highness added that the UAE government adopts a cooperative and integrated approach in its relations with governments around the world, based on the exchange of knowledge and the sharing of expertise and best experiences, and that its successful model in preparing leaders and building qualitative capabilities and future skills to advance government work has become an important basis for its knowledge partnerships, and an experience available to the governments of countries. A sister and friend to benefit from in empowering human capital and developing talent.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed the importance of the role of graduates of Uzbekistan government leadership and capacity building programs in leading government innovation and development efforts, and designing and implementing initiatives that have a positive qualitative impact on the quality of life of society, which contribute to achieving ambitious goals and future visions..

It is noteworthy that leadership development and capacity building represents one of the 14 axes that the strategic partnership between the governments of the UAE and Uzbekistan focuses on in the areas of government modernization. Since its launch in 2019, the partnership has completed the training of more than 2.8 million people, through more than 681 workshops..