His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, met with a group of Emirati graduates studying at international universities.

His Highness said in a post on his official account on the “X” platform: “Today I met a group of Emirati graduates who are on scholarship to international universities and who received a scholarship from the Court of His Highness the Ruler of Dubai. We directed that they be appointed to Dubai government institutions, and I am proud to meet the outstanding high school graduates in Dubai’s public and private schools.” .. We congratulate them on their excellence, we are proud of them, and we look forward to them all being members of the Dubai team and contributing to advancing its journey to be the best city in the world.”