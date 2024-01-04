His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, previously published a video clip through his official account on the “X” website, “Twitter”, and His Highness commented on it, saying:



He promised and fulfilled

And he led their oath

Achieve the impossible

Raising the ceiling of ambitions

May God protect you, sir, for Dubai and the people of Dubai

And your protection for the people of the Union

18 years of rule and wisdom..