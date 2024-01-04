His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, previously published a video clip through his official account on the “X” website, “Twitter”, and His Highness commented on it, saying:
He promised and fulfilled
And he led their oath
Achieve the impossible
Raising the ceiling of ambitions
May God protect you, sir, for Dubai and the people of Dubai
And your protection for the people of the Union
18 years of rule and wisdom..
– Emirates Today (@emaratalyoum) January 4, 2024
