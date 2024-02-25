His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, congratulated the brothers in the State of Kuwait, the Emir, the government and the people, on the occasion of their National Day..

His Highness said on the “X” platform: We congratulate the brothers in the State of Kuwait, the Emir, the government, and the people, on their National Day, and we wish them continued progress and prosperity… May God protect Kuwait and its dear people.