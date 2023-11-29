His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, affirmed that the structure of the UAE was founded on solid national constants and noble values ​​that were rooted in the souls of its children and passed down to generations, the most important of which are the values ​​of loyalty, giving, and dedication to serving the nation and striving to excel in Elevating his status, and making precious and precious efforts to preserve its security and raise the status of its people among nations and peoples, and these are the same values ​​that preserved the state’s solidity of its union and the solidity of the rules upon which it was founded, confirming its ability to overcome various challenges, while these values ​​are evident on many occasions, including “ Martyr’s Day” with the value that this occasion embodies every year, which elevates its people to the highest ranks, which is the value of sacrifice for the sake of the homeland, and sacrificing one’s soul so that it remains dear, proud, and lofty.

His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai explained that while the UAE – under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and his brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, continues to… May God protect him and their brothers, Their Highnesses the Sheikhs, Members of the Supreme Council, Rulers of the Emirates – the journey of growth, construction and development, setting the prosperous future and leadership in it as a goal in which efforts must be achieved. The sacrifices of the nation’s righteous martyrs remain in front of the people of the Emirates, strengthening them and motivating them to work, exert and give more. To move this young country from successes to greater successes, and from achievements to more important and comprehensive achievements, always moving forward, within various indicators of global competitiveness.

His Highness said: “Martyr’s Day is a day of loyalty and gratitude for heroism that will be immortalized in history as a symbol of the UAE’s pride and dignity. Our righteous martyrs wrote, with their pure blood, the most wonderful stories of heroism in the fields of redemption they fought, armed with the strength of their affiliation to the homeland, the steadfastness of their loyalty to its leadership, and the solidity of their unity and rally around their banner, advancing the ranks to defend the truth and uphold its word.

His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai added: “The heroics and sacrifices of our righteous martyrs will remain preserved in the memory of the nation, and the crowns of pride and dignity crowning the heads of men will remain a symbol of the pride of the Emirates, the solidity of the resolve of its people, and the sincerity of their insistence on preserving the capabilities of their nation and protecting its gains, even if the price is sacrificing the soul in order to survive.” The UAE is strong and immune in the face of the most severe challenges, and may its flag remain flying high as a symbol of its elevation at all times.”

His Highness called on the youth of the Emirates to stop at the stories of heroism, the chapters of which were written by strong men who were true to what they pledged to God, and who made ensuring the security of the homeland, the safety of its lands, the stability of its people, and the protection of its interests, a goal that dwarfs the sacrifices, regardless of their size, to reflect on the lessons and lessons that these heroics carry for generations. The new initiative inspires, motivates and guides their steps on the paths of giving, and urges them to redouble their work to achieve more achievements that consolidate – day after day – the high status of the UAE on the global level, and to consolidate the foundations of the future of a strong and prosperous homeland that upholds the principles of truth, justice and peace.

On Dignity Day, His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai paid a tribute of pride and appreciation to the brave heroes of the UAE Armed Forces, expressing his full appreciation for the roles they play, which they perform with all honor and honesty, to reflect the approach that the UAE has followed since its founding, which is the approach that calls for peace and helps spread its causes. And approving its foundations and components throughout the earth, due to the honorable model that the armed forces provide in the field of supporting global humanitarian work, confirming the UAE’s firm commitment to taking the initiative to extend a helping hand to everyone in need at all times.

His Highness also directed a tribute of reverence and appreciation to the mothers and families of the nation’s honorable martyrs, for the wonderful signs they presented of belonging to the nation, steadfastness, and pride in the sacrifices of their children and their families for the sake of elevating the nation, preserving its capabilities, and affirming its sovereignty, so that its banner would remain high and fluttering in the sky of glory and dignity.