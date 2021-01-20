Based on the national and historical responsibility in preserving the civilizational and cultural heritage of Dubai, and pursuant to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in this regard, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai Chairman of the Executive Council launched the project to rehabilitate the historic Al Fahidi Fort that hosts the Dubai Museum – the first museum of its kind to be established in the Emirate of Dubai, following in the footsteps of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, may God rest his soul in making Al Fahidi Fort a beacon of culture .

On this occasion, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, said: “Al Fahidi Fort is one of the historical facilities that enjoys a special place among the historical origins of Dubai due to its contemporary important stages of its development over more than 200 years. And transforming it into a model for modern cities keen to preserve their heritage and cultural heritage … and in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid in the matter of preserving heritage buildings, and due to the great historical and cultural value of the building, we have launched a project to rehabilitate this edifice to continue its role as a cultural center and component An essential component of Dubai’s cultural scene … Our historical origins are a trust that we do not fail to preserve and preserve as an inspiring value for future generations. ”

For her part, Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, “Dubai Culture”, said: “The Al Fahidi Fort stands as a testament to our rich heritage, and is a prominent historical lighthouse that reflects our cultural identity and authentic values, and today this historical landmark acquires importance. Considered one of the most famous cultural destinations in Dubai, this cultural edifice constitutes a prominent stop on the map of local and international cultural tourism as it is a destination for visitors from inside the country and tourists from outside it. The goal behind the renovation and restoration operations is to enhance the unique cultural experience of this historical landmark and provide it with a system It is developed, in line with the future aspirations adopted by Dubai and seeking to upgrade the level of local cultural experiences, which will positively reflect on the status of our authentic heritage and the sustainability of our ancient Emirati traditions.

Since its inception until today, Al Fahidi Fort has witnessed a remarkable development throughout its long history, and the step of rehabilitating it is currently part of the mission of “Dubai Culture” in preserving and celebrating the local culture and the Emirati heritage, and its commitment to ensuring the protection of cultural heritage and preservation of cultural and heritage assets in the best way. The museum will return in an exquisite new look, thus contributing to providing a rich and immersive cultural experience for its visitors, citizens, residents and tourists, maintaining a firm relationship between them and museums, and enhancing the value of exploring history and its importance in launching into the future.

Milestone

This cultural edifice is a milestone in the history of the Emirate of Dubai, as it is more than two centuries old, as it was built in 1787, on the southern side of Dubai Creek, to be the seat of the ruler of the emirate. This fort was restored during the reign of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, may God rest his soul. In 1971, the year of the union’s founding, Al Fahidi Fort was inaugurated under the name (Dubai Museum) to be an official museum displaying the history of the emirate and important features of its authentic heritage.

The development and expansion of this historical landmark continued, and the year 1995 witnessed the opening of the second section of the museum located under the castle, which embraces exhibits and collections that simulate life in the past before the discovery of oil, in addition to the antiquities discovered at Dubai’s archaeological sites.

As a testament to the heritage and originality of Al Fahidi Fort, the Dubai Museum received nearly / 1.5 / million visitors in the year 2019. The data indicate that, from the year 1975 to the end of the year 2019, the museum attracted about 17 million visitors from various groups of society, citizens and residents. Tourists, who visited it to learn about inspiring stories of the past, and learn about the museum’s collections and content.

The rehabilitation project of Al Fahidi Fort comes as part of the second phase of the project to develop and revitalize the Dubai Historic District, the joint project between the Culture and Arts Authority in Dubai, the Dubai Municipality and the Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, which aims to preserve and preserve historical monuments for future generations to enhance their belonging to their national identity and empower them. Who linked her past with her present and future.

As part of the rehabilitation project implementation plan, Al Fahidi Fort will be closed temporarily in preparation for the start of the museum’s works. This step comes in view of the importance of the Dubai Museum as a witness to an ancient past foundations for a prosperous present in the emirate, as it is considered a platform that forms a link between community members and their past, heritage and rich history.





