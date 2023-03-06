His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, affirmed that the wise leadership of the UAE pays special attention to the fields of scientific research and in various fields within the strategic priorities of the development of vital sectors, especially the health and medical care sector, which tops the list of state priorities. While providing all elements of stimulation to researchers and preparing an environment that supports various forms of scientific research, believing in its value as a basis for development based on strong support from proven scientific evidence.

This came during the launch of His Highness, the Crown Prince of Dubai, of the national campaign to introduce the UAE Genome Program, organized by the Dubai Health Authority, to increase the level of awareness of its strategic objectives, its importance, and how to register citizens in it, in cooperation with the G42 company, in the presence of the Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, Awad Sagheer Al Ketbi, and a number of Dubai medical officials.

His Highness stressed that the UAE Genome Program is one of the most important national scientific and health programmes, which institutions, bodies and individuals should join efforts to make it a success, pointing to the importance of the program in strengthening health care systems for present and future generations, and consolidating the UAE’s superiority and leadership in one of the most important life sciences, which is Genetics, which the world relies on to reduce genetic diseases and other chronic diseases and epidemics.

Emirati genome

The national project on the “Emirati Genome” aims to develop a comprehensive genetic map for the citizens of the UAE, in order to accelerate the pace of development of health, preventive and specialized care solutions, using the latest genetic sequencing technologies and artificial intelligence. For research and innovation in the field of genomics and scientific discoveries.

The program operates according to a high-level system of technologies, smart solutions, and ethical and administrative standards to ensure the protection of the data and privacy of the participants in the program, which is encrypted upon completion of the registration process.

The UAE Genome Program also aims to analyze the entire genome of UAE citizens, benefit from the results to provide more distinguished health care, and give researchers, doctors and scientists the opportunity to identify the causes of genetic diseases, the quality of genetic mutations, predict susceptibility to some diseases, and study them in a deeper way in preparation for the development of the necessary treatment and preventive plans.