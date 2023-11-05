Today, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, launched the International Challenge for Artificial Intelligence.

His Highness said in his official account on the “X” platform: “As part of our efforts to consolidate Dubai’s position as a destination for the best minds and a platform for startups specialized in the fields of generative artificial intelligence, today we are launching the International Challenge for Artificial Intelligence… the largest challenge of its kind in the world.”

His Highness explained that the challenge is open to everyone within three main categories: literature, art and programming.

His Highness added: “We look forward to meeting the winners and honoring them at the Museum of the Future in May 2024.”