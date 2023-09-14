His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, launched the Genome Center in the General Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology at Dubai Police.

The center contributes to strengthening Dubai Police’s leadership in the technical and scientific field, in addition to supporting police operations by developing new tests in the field of genetic identification, forensic genetics and metagenomics.

The new center also supports the National Genome Strategy for the next 10 years, which aims to develop an integrated system to develop genomic programs and consolidate the UAE’s position as a center for research and innovation in the field of genomic sciences, as the Dubai Police General Command is one of the first police authorities in the world to develop a specialized center in genomics. Especially with its early interest in this field at the regional level, and its sending a number of employees and students to the most prestigious international universities to specialize in this science.

His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai was briefed by the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, on the organizational structure of the Genome Centre, which consists of four sections: the Human Genome Section, which is concerned with examining human samples with the aim of genetic identification in decomposed samples and determining the genetic background of the sample owner. Examinations in the field of molecular anatomy, and the Metagenomics Department, which specializes in examining non-human and environmental samples to determine their species or strain, in addition to the Biodata and Biotechnology Departments, which specialize in statistical analysis of genetic mutations through artificial intelligence and programming algorithms for genomic data.

His Highness also reviewed the forensic entomology project at the Dubai Police, and the role of the specialized team, which is the first team concerned with this aspect in the Middle East, and its work is based on the first database of its kind in this field in the region, and it is one of the unique and qualitative specializations applied by the Dubai Police. Dubai, with the aim of supporting the tasks of forensic science in determining death cases, and it is employed in serving criminal cases by carrying out experiments and procedures that are tested according to different regions and environments.

His Highness listened to an explanation about the role of the project in resolving cases and how to harness the technologies and expertise possessed by Dubai Police and apply all scientific procedures to cases. The forensic entomology project team shortened time and reached the desired results in less than 24 hours, which is a record time compared to what is practiced in various countries. The world, which extends from 3 to 14 days, is considered an added value to the police work system, thanks to a project that relies on the strategy of building a huge database for this science.

His Highness also listened to the role and stages undertaken by the Dubai Police General Command to develop its analytical capabilities, by applying forensic entomology by qualifying a number of experts, supporting them by building a scientific database, and feeding it with data extracted from simulating scenarios in different geographical locations and various climatic conditions, which contributed to the team’s arrival. The project reached a high level of accuracy and skill in application, in addition to setting five main objectives, which are preparing a list of different species of insects in the Emirate of Dubai and their life cycle, the impact of various climatic conditions on these species, the impact of geographical conditions, measuring the growth rate, and developing examination methods. To benefit from this data and apply it to real-life issues.

His Highness continued with a presentation of the results of applying the “memory fingerprint” system to a number of criminal cases, and how the system achieved great success through a device that is considered the latest of its kind, and relies on specialized intelligent analysis that measures the rate of increase in brain waves when the suspect views the tools used to commit the crime or the place where it occurred. It provides an accurate analysis of the extent to which these tools are present in his memory.

The memory fingerprint application supports security work in a professional manner, as the device used measures the accuracy of the waves emanating from the brain after the person views images related to the crime scene or tool, and then provides an accurate analytical reading of whether the person or suspect was present at the crime scene.

The Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, appreciated the continued support of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, stressing that Dubai Police continues to harness and develop all its capabilities in order to enhance security and safety, so that the UAE will always remain a model. For progress, prosperity, security and safety at the regional and global levels.

• Hamdan bin Mohammed followed a presentation of the results of applying the “memory fingerprint” system to a number of criminal cases.

• The center supports the National Genome Strategy, which aims to consolidate the country’s position as a center for research and innovation in the field of genomic sciences.