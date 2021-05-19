Dubai (Union)

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, affirmed that the small and medium-sized companies sector is one of the pillars of the national economy, and that it enjoys all attention and care in the UAE, which is evident by continuing to launch initiatives, projects, programs and ideas Supporting entrepreneurship and encouraging those with innovative and creative ideas to launch from their land towards the promising future that they aspire to.

His Highness said: “His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, has always affirmed that young people are the true source of strength in laying the foundations for the future, as this calls for providing them with a full opportunity to unleash their potential and employ Their creative ideas by creating a supportive environment, and providing all necessary solutions to enable them to convert this positive energy and creative ideas into achievements that benefit them and support our ambitious development path, especially within its economic axis … and we are continuing to work to achieve His Highness’s vision with solutions and initiatives aimed at empowering youth and transforming Their positive energies lead to achievements and take their hand on the road to success ».

This came on the occasion of the launch of His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai, the crowdfunding platform “Dubai Next”, affiliated to the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development, one of the institutions of “Dubai Economy”, which is an integrated digital platform for young people and those with creative and ambitious ideas of various nationalities in Dubai; With the aim of presenting their ideas to attract the necessary capital to start implementing them from Dubai, based on the concept of crowdfunding.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum praised the idea of ​​the new platform and said: “We continue to stimulate the spirit of positive competition and urge young people to present innovative ideas … and the new platform will contribute to providing the necessary funding for them through community support, which will empower a generation of innovators. And creators, in addition to upgrading the level of small and medium enterprises that are essential support for economic development, so that the UAE will always remain an example in the field of development, motivating young people, taking care of preparing them, unleashing their energies and constructive ideas, and helping them determine the best way to benefit from them.

His Highness expressed his appreciation for all ideas that contribute to strengthening the UAE’s position among the pioneering countries in the field of supporting entrepreneurship, noting the importance of commercial activity, which has always been a pillar of the national economic system and part of the socio-cultural heritage of the UAE, which has always been keen to provide all incentives for pioneers. Businesses, especially the youth, are encouraged to start their own businesses, as a viable and positive alternative to traditional jobs.

leading businesses

The launch of the Dubai Next platform comes as an extension of the services provided by the Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development since its establishment in 2002 in providing support and information for this category of companies, with the Foundation’s continuous work on educating young people about entrepreneurship, its tools and strategies for success in it. As a contribution to preparing the next generation of businessmen, who are able to keep pace with global development.

The new platform also integrates with the many elements of support provided by Dubai to prepare the optimal environment for the growth and success of emerging businesses and small and medium-sized companies, including the economic stimulus packages that Dubai launched during the past months, which greatly benefited companies belonging to this sector, in addition to the decisions that were made. To be taken during the same period, with the aim of facilitating business practice, reducing fees and facilitating procedures, within an integrated system aimed at creating all the favorable conditions that open the way for business sustainability and enabling it to achieve its goals.

Perfect platform

On the occasion of the launch of the Dubai Next platform, Sami Al Qamzi, Director General of the Dubai Economy, expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation for the continuous support given by the wise leadership and the constant care that His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai surrenders to the entrepreneurs.

He said: “Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai continues to work to promote entrepreneurship and embrace innovators and entrepreneurs with creative ideas, and to provide them with all forms of support, in addition to enabling them to realize their visions and transform their ideas into distinct projects involved in The scope of the sustainable development process, and it contributes to building a knowledge economy based on the concepts of creativity and innovation, thus enhancing Dubai’s economic position at the local and regional levels, and facilitating the process of reaching the largest segment of young entrepreneurs in various sectors.

Innovative solutions

Abdul Basit Al Janahi, Executive Director of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development, said: “The Dubai Next platform comes within the framework of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development’s strategy to expand opportunities for success for entrepreneurs, while the platform is a tangible evidence of the government’s keenness. Dubai seeks to provide innovative solutions to the challenges that face the owners of creative ideas and innovators and to help them highlight their capabilities in various sectors, by providing community support, guidance and follow-up to small and medium enterprises and emerging creative projects, which serves to establish the foundations for the sustainable growth of the Emirate of Dubai and to employ knowledge and technological development in achieving Its economic goals ».

Al-Janahi added: “We are committed in the Mohammed bin Rashid Foundation for the Development of Small and Medium Enterprises to provide and make available innovative financing solutions for small and medium enterprises, in line with the directives of the wise leadership on the necessity to provide the appropriate environment to support the idea of ​​citizens specifically, as the Mohammed bin Rashid Fund will support Youth projects by providing support to finance innovative projects presented by Emirati entrepreneurs who registered through the platform, especially those projects that have a future feature, provided that they are met by obtaining 50% of the value of the funding required from community funding.