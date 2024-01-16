In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to provide residential neighborhoods for citizens with the best standards of living in accordance with the highest international standards, and within the Dubai Social Agenda 33 launched by His Highness under the slogan “The Family is the Foundation of the Nation.” His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council, Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs in Dubai, launched the Dubai Integrated Housing Center in Nad Al Sheba Avenue Mall, which provides 54 housing services to citizens from 4 government agencies. In one place, it will begin providing its services next February.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed that the happiness of citizens is a top priority for the Dubai government, a translation of the visions and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to intensify programs and initiatives to meet their aspirations for work, living, well-being, and the housing they aspire to, in a way that achieves stability for them. Family and social, and enhances our development process.

This came during His Highness’s visit to the centre, where he was received upon his arrival by His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Commissioner General of the Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Quality of Life Track, Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Urban Planning in Dubai, His Excellency Sultan Butti bin Mejren, Director General of the Department of Lands and Properties, and His Excellency Omar Hamad. Bu Shehab, Executive Director of the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment.

His Highness said: “Within the Dubai Social Agenda 33 launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum under the slogan “The Family is the Foundation of the Nation”… today we are launching the Dubai Integrated Housing Center, which will work to provide an easy and comfortable experience for the citizen while building his home.. We have collected 4 departments. Concerned in one place… providing 54 services that the citizen needs while building his home… and we will provide him through the center with advisory support for choosing designs and awareness to save costs and financing with banks… in a comfortable atmosphere and at appropriate times for him, so that his experience in building his home will be smooth, easy and effective.”

His Highness added: “Building a home for a family is not an easy experience for many young people and requires certain expertise and financial and legal awareness. Our goal is to change the citizen’s experience in this field. The center will begin its work and provide services next month, God willing.”

His Highness continued: “Our goal is a cohesive, stable family that lives a dignified life and enjoys the best levels of quality of life in accordance with the best international standards. We promise everyone to launch projects that will please them during the coming period that will enhance the cohesion, strength and happiness of our citizen families, God Almighty willing.”

Optimal city

The “Dubai Integrated Housing Center” contributes to achieving one of the most important goals of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which is for Dubai to be the optimal city with its living experience and housing services, and achieving one of the goals of the agenda, by providing land and a housing loan to every new Emirati family within a year of applying.

The center will provide an integrated housing experience that includes support and consultation to reach the best housing options suitable for citizens’ aspirations, and will accompany them on the journey of building their homes from the beginning until they receive them.

During the visit of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to the headquarters of the Dubai Integrated Housing Center in “Avenue Mall Nad Al Sheba”, His Highness was briefed on the center’s facilities, and also inspected the construction exhibition presented by the “Sobha” Real Estate Company, which highlights the elements and designs of housing for citizens about to build. .

The center provides support and advice services to citizens through consultants and experts regarding the design of the future residence, to provide the necessary assistance in choosing the interior style and colors, calculating the estimated cost of the residence, and choosing the design that suits each budget according to the number of family members, whether large or small.

The new center provides a unified and comprehensive platform in one place that covers all citizens’ needs for housing, construction and land services, especially the service of selecting and allocating residential lands, while adopting innovative solutions and proactive services that provide ease and speed in completing transactions and providing consultation and guidance services for designing and building homes of the future.

The design of the center comes in accordance with the latest international practices in the field of customer happiness, in order to enhance ease of access to services and facilitate direct communication with the center’s employees using the latest technologies to complete services in a distinctive and immediate manner. The center was also provided with the latest devices of the new generation of smart platforms that allow customers to complete their transactions. In a smooth manner without human intervention.

Integrated services

Four government departments in Dubai provide, through the centre, about 54 integrated housing, land and construction services to citizens: the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment, the Roads and Transport Authority, the Dubai Municipality and the Land Department, in addition to two partners from the private sector, namely the Emirates Islamic Bank, Sobha Real Estate Company.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment provides 9 services through the center, the most prominent of which are: residential land grant, grant land exchange, housing construction loans and grants, a home purchase loan from the local market, and the standard model housing service.

Dubai Municipality offers 10 services, the most important of which are: selecting a plot of land, allocating the land, issuing a map, changing a consultant or contractor, licensing annexes, and delivering services.

In addition, the Land Department provides 24 services, including: amending ownership data, evaluating vacant land, separating or annexing a property, and registering the ownership of heirs, while the Roads and Transport Authority provides 11 services, the most prominent of which are: requesting the issuance of a parking permit for a citizen’s residence, and the parking reservation service for villas. Citizens, requesting the issuance of a parking permit for senior citizens, and requesting the provision of a temporary road.

Vision for the future

Mattar Al Tayer, Commissioner General of the Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Quality of Life Track, and Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Urban Planning in Dubai, said: “The Dubai Integrated Housing Center embodies the Dubai government’s commitment to providing integrated and effective housing services to citizens, as this step reflects the future vision of enhancing the quality of life in Dubai by In line with Dubai Urban Plan 2040.”

For his part, Director General of Dubai Municipality, Dawoud Al Hajri, said: “The Dubai Integrated Housing Center is considered a model of integration between government and private agencies in Dubai, which contributes to providing distinguished housing services that meet the needs of citizens and facilitate housing and construction procedures for them with high efficiency.”

In turn, Director General of the Department of Lands and Properties, Sultan Butti bin Mejren, stressed that the close cooperation between the department and other entities participating in the Dubai Integrated Housing Center enhances the effectiveness of the services provided to citizens, and embodies integration and constructive cooperation between the various entities of the Dubai government.

For his part, Executive Director of the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment, Omar Hamad Bu Shehab, stressed that the center provides the best solutions and housing and construction services for citizens, noting that the idea of ​​the center represents the result of continuous planning and joint work to achieve the highest levels of well-being and happiness for citizens.

He added: “We are proud to launch the center, which represents an important milestone in our journey towards achieving sustainability and innovation in housing services. The center is considered an important step towards meeting the aspirations of citizens.”

It is noteworthy that the “Dubai Social Agenda 33”, which was announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, coinciding with the occasion of His Highness assuming the reins of power in the Emirate of Dubai, included the allocation of 14.5 billion dirhams until the year 2033 to support the housing of citizens in the emirate, through the development of complexes. Integrated housing that contributes to building future Dubai neighborhoods.



