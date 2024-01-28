His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, launched the “Dubai Global Growth Fund”, worth 500 million dirhams, in partnership between the Government of Dubai and Emirates NBD, which will provide its services starting next month.

His Highness said on the “X” platform: Over the past years, we have all witnessed the launch of international success stories from Dubai… entrepreneurs and companies who started from here and left a clear mark with their initiatives, ideas and projects.

His Highness added: Today, in support of the small and medium enterprises sector, we are launching the “Dubai Global Growth Fund” worth 500 million dirhams in partnership between the Government of Dubai and Emirates NBD, which will provide its services starting next month… Our message to entrepreneurs from all over the world who have chosen Dubai as a destination. For their launch, we are with you and will support you locally and externally, as you are partners in Dubai’s successes, and an actual contributor to achieving all the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.