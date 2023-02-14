Today, as part of the World Government Summit 2023, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, launched the Dubai Future Readiness Index, which was developed in cooperation between the Dubai Future Foundation and the Dubai Government Excellence Program.

His Highness said in a tweet on his official account on “Twitter”: “As part of the work of the World Government Summit 2023, we launched the Dubai Future Readiness Index, which was developed in cooperation between the “Dubai Future Foundation” and the “Dubai Government Excellence Program” and includes 5 main axes and 66 sub-indicators… We are following in the footsteps of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who established a pioneering approach to designing and creating the future.”