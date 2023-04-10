His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Foundation for the Future, launched the “Dubai Future Fellowship Programme”, with the aim of strengthening Dubai’s leadership as a global center for the best thought leaders and specialized expertise, and giving it the opportunity to contribute to the process of designing the future. in Dubai and the world.

His Highness said, “We aim by launching the Dubai Fellowship Program for the Future, which will be supervised by the Dubai Future Foundation, to exchange experiences and consultations, discuss new ideas, seize promising opportunities, and search for solutions to future challenges with prominent figures among the best thought leaders, experts, entrepreneurs, inventors, and innovators from the private sector.”

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum added, “The program includes a number of prominent personalities with extensive experience in various majors and major fields.. These experiences will contribute to supporting our efforts to design a better future for all. The program will constitute a new step in Dubai’s march to be one of the best cities in the world in preparing for the future.

His Highness added, “Dubai continues to invest in designing the future. The ideas and projects that will be discussed by the Dubai Future Fellowship Program will be the starting point for developing and implementing qualitative ideas and projects based on enhancing readiness and readiness for what we will see in the coming years in terms of radical changes in the economy, technology, education and everything related to our daily lives.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum indicated, during his meeting with members of the Dubai Future Fellowship Program, in the presence of the Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Deputy Managing Director of the Dubai Future Foundation, Omar Sultan Al Olama, and CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation, Khalfan. Juma Belhoul, that «this knowledge gathering will constitute an important addition to the process of designing the future launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to be a pillar in the development of various government, economic and community sectors in Dubai. And the UAE.”

His Highness stressed that the members of the Dubai Future Fellowship Program will work together to anticipate the future of the most important sectors of interest to society, design their applications and employ their promising opportunities, study current and future challenges, and highlight the most important global transformations, emerging technologies and new economic sectors.

The program represents an international network of distinguished personalities and distinguished expertise that have contributed to achieving outstanding achievements in various government, economic, technological and future sectors, and will have a prominent role in developing and implementing national strategies at the level of Dubai and the UAE.

The terms of reference of the Dubai Future Fellowship Program cover a variety of pivotal sectors, including health, education, technology, entrepreneurship, retail, environment, banking, environment, trade, real estate, media, entertainment, law, arts, tourism, hospitality, sports, space, and others.

The importance of this initiative is to benefit from the expertise of the most important experts and specialists, and to provide permanent communication with those with qualitative ideas and proactive solutions to address future challenges and employ the opportunities available in all sectors.

The members of the Dubai Future Fellowship Program will work on preparing recommendations on various key sectors that contribute to enhancing Dubai’s competitiveness in various global indicators. It also contributes, with strategic inputs, to challenges and promising opportunities in the current and future key sectors, and provides advice on ways to develop current initiatives or to be launched.

The members of the program will cooperate to identify the main sectors that support Dubai’s current and future economy, propose specific solutions and ideas to address the most important challenges, and facilitate cooperation between various government and private agencies at the local and international levels.

The Dubai Future Fellowship Program includes Amna Al Owais, Nilesh Ved, Kenan Hamza, Muhammad Makki, Madiha Sattar, Benedita Ghion, Nadine Mezher, Saeed Al Awar, Mona Ataya, Maryam Faraj, Amir Farha, Michael Ravdonikas, Ambareen Musa, and Mark Peer. , Tarek Amin, Katja Kovtunovic, Iyad Al-Kurdi, Caroline Kirkland, Karl Tillis, Claudius Bowler, Raven Giuliani, Savitar Jagtiani, Linda Zou, and Noor Sweid.

