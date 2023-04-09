His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, launched the Dubai Future Fellowship Program to create a network that includes elite thought leaders and specialized expertise from the private sector.

His Highness said in a post on “Twitter” that the launch of the program “to support our preparation for the future in various pivotal sectors.”

His Highness affirmed: Dubai is a global center that brings together the best talents and experiences. Together, they are able to design the future of Dubai and establish it as a global model for the cities of tomorrow.