His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, launched the “Dubai Digital Clouds” project, which aims to provide a world-leading digital infrastructure characterized by efficiency, flexibility and high confidence, in a step that contributes to translating the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in consolidating Dubai’s position as the capital of the digital economy, within a reliable and robust digital system.

His Highness attended the signing of two partnership agreements between Dubai Digital Authority and Moro, the data center for integrated solutions of DEWA Digital, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, and the global software pioneer Microsoft, to launch the project.

His Highness, the Crown Prince of Dubai, affirmed the Dubai government’s commitment to innovation and strengthening its components in various vital sectors, as well as its commitment to continue investing in technical development and adopting smart solutions, in order to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for Dubai to be the global capital of the digital economy, in a way that supports economic growth and contributes In improving the quality of life for all members of society, by bringing government services to the highest levels of quality and efficiency.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum expressed his appreciation for the efforts and ideas that would advance the process of digital development and accelerate the pace of digital transformation in accordance with best practices and international standards, with its impact on upgrading the government work system, increasing its efficiency, and enhancing its performance for the benefit. On society, His Highness praised the initiatives and projects of the Dubai government that serve to consolidate the foundations of a strong digital infrastructure, and provide smart government services, in order to ensure a distinguished digital experience that meets the needs of citizens and residents, as well as visitors, so that Dubai will always be the best city for living, working and visiting.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, in a post on Twitter: “To make a quantum leap in Dubai’s digital infrastructure, we launched the (Dubai Digital Cloud) project, with the aim of providing pioneering technical services and solutions. It also witnessed the signing of two partnership agreements between the Dubai Digital Authority and each of (Moro) and (Microsoft) within the partnership projects between the public and private sectors. Our goal is to consolidate Dubai’s position as the capital of the digital economy, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, said: “Moro’s advanced digital services focus on the success of government and private institutions in their digital transformation journey in the UAE and the Middle East region. expenses. It is distinguished by being managed through local green, carbon-neutral data centers, which will contribute to helping government agencies reach their strategic goals with regard to carbon neutrality.

For his part, Director General of the Dubai Digital Authority, Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, said that the Dubai Digital Clouds project represents a practical translation of the leadership’s vision in promoting interdependence, integration and comprehensive digital government, by developing an infrastructure characterized by flexibility, speed, security and competitiveness, which contributes to the provision of integrated and fast services. Proactive and available around the clock. This project is an advanced stage on the road to establishing Dubai’s global position as a model city and an inspiring experience in digital transformation to serve society and the business sector. The project also provides a vivid example of effective partnership between the government and private sectors, which enhances a comprehensive and integrated digital life that benefits everyone.

He added that the project will contribute to enabling government agencies in Dubai to accelerate the process of digital transformation, as work teams will be provided with the tools and knowledge necessary to achieve their goals through the adoption of cloud computing technologies, and thus reach the best levels of government services.

The project consists of multiple digital clouds that will contribute to providing a high level of flexibility and high operational efficiency, as well as choosing the best solutions between private and public clouds. The project also includes multiple service providers that will raise the level of service and competitiveness, and provide more than one option for government agencies for service providers.

The “Dubai Digital Clouds” project aims to provide a world-leading digital architecture that is efficient, reliable and flexible, supported by the latest cloud technologies, in addition to raising the efficiency of government services by providing them faster and with high quality within a low operational value at low costs, in addition to addressing information risks and security by following the following steps: Applying the best cybersecurity standards and policies, as well as creating an enabling and supportive environment for the digital economy in the Emirate of Dubai, and supporting decision-makers in choosing the best solutions.

Matar Al Hamiri, CEO of the Dubai Digital Government Establishment in the Dubai Digital Authority, affirmed the keenness of Digital Dubai, through its projects and strategies, to provide a stimulating environment that supports the growth and development of the digital economy sector in the Emirate of Dubai, by building effective strategic partnerships with service providers, and establishing an integrated digital infrastructure. And take advantage of emerging technologies and employ them to increase the efficiency and speed of services, within the highest standards of security and protection.

Through these partnerships, Moro will provide cloud services through its moro cloud platform that is in line with international best practices, which will contribute to reducing the total cost of information technology infrastructure in Dubai, and provide an array of emerging technologies and cloud services to support the process of digital transformation faster and easier.

Microsoft is cooperating with Dubai Digital to support the project by taking advantage of the Microsoft Azure platform for cloud computing, and providing special platforms for government agencies to ensure the highest levels of security, governance, and compliance with Dubai Digital regulations and policies, in addition to the partnership between the two sides in the digital skills program.

Through the project, Digital Dubai will provide government agencies with tools, knowledge and best practices, in addition to formulating security policies and standards for service providers and government agencies, and approving suppliers accordingly. On the other hand, it will work to support government agencies to give priority to the transition to the “Dubai digital clouds” and to select approved service providers, according to the requirements and objectives of each entity.

