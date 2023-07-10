His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, launched the “Dubai Digital Cloud” project, with the aim of providing leading technology services and solutions.

His Highness said in a tweet on his official account on “Twitter”: “To make a quantum leap in Dubai’s digital infrastructure, we launched the “Dubai Digital Cloud” project with the aim of providing pioneering technical services and solutions. It also witnessed the signing of two partnership agreements between the Dubai Digital Authority and “Moro” and “Microsoft”. “Within the partnership projects between the public and private sectors… Our goal is to consolidate Dubai’s position as the capital of the digital economy, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.”