His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Foundation for the Future, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, launched the “Dubai Center for Artificial Intelligence Uses”. In “Area 2071” in the Emirates Towers in Dubai, with the aim of supporting government agencies in the Emirate of Dubai in employing future technology in a practical and effective manner, in preparation for the upcoming radical transformations in various vital sectors.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum affirmed that Dubai continues to work around the clock to keep pace with the speed of technological development in the field of artificial intelligence and future technologies to achieve the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him. Dubai is the best city in the world in preparing for the challenges and opportunities of the future and its upcoming changes.

His Highness said: “Dubai will be the best in the world in the field of employing artificial intelligence in its various government agencies… This new center will be the first support to achieve this goal and develop future services based on keeping pace with the rapid transformations in technological capabilities.”

work teams

His Highness, the Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, directed the formation of work teams in all government agencies in Dubai to apply the tools of generative artificial intelligence in developing the performance of government work and providing the best government services based on future technologies. His Highness said: “The applications of generative artificial intelligence technology will be one of the tools of work and achievement In our government sector, technological development is very rapid, and we in Dubai want to be as quick in trying it, testing it, using it, and harnessing it for the benefit of the people… and we want these government applications to have clear results.”

The Dubai Center for the Use of Artificial Intelligence aims to train 1,000 government employees from more than 30 government agencies on the uses of artificial intelligence, which contributes to raising the productivity of government employees thanks to these applications, in addition to launching pilot projects and improving government services that can benefit from these applications, as well For the support of more than 20 emerging companies in this advanced technological field from the UAE and the world.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum added: “We in Dubai believe that the development of artificial intelligence applications will be a tool that supports the realization of Dubai’s vision for the future, and these huge technological leaps that we are currently witnessing will only be the beginning of humanity’s journey towards a completely new and different future. Certainly, we will witness radical changes in the fields of health, education, economy, media, and government work sectors… but Dubai has started preparing for them from now on.

The launch of the Dubai Center for the Use of Artificial Intelligence was attended by His Excellency Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Managing Director of the Dubai Future Foundation, His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, and His Excellency Abdullah Muhammad Al Basti, Secretary General The Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, His Excellency Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, Director General of the Dubai Digital Authority, and His Excellency Khalfan Juma Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation.

Supervisor

The Dubai Future Foundation, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Dubai Media Council and Dubai Digital Authority will supervise the implementation of the goals and outputs of the “Dubai Center for the Use of Artificial Intelligence” in cooperation with various stakeholders, especially in the field of developing legislation related to applications of artificial intelligence, implementing future action plans, and attracting the best solutions. Global, supporting national and promising talents.

The launch of this center comes in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to benefit from new artificial intelligence technologies and its future effects on government, media and other sectors, and how to deal positively and safely with these technologies in light of global expectations of the growth of the value of the generative artificial intelligence sector from $10 billion. US in 2022, to $110.8 billion by 2030, with an annual growth rate of 34.3%.

Generative AI will contribute about 10% of the volume of data produced globally by 2025, and it is also expected that more than 30% of new drugs and substances will be systematically discovered using generative AI techniques within the next two years.

main axes

The Dubai Center for the Use of Artificial Intelligence will focus on 3 main axes during the coming period, including: defining the necessary laws, policies and legislation, empowering skills and expertise, adopting modern technologies and promoting innovation. The center will contribute to the development of legislation and laws related to the use of modern technology and the study of the ethical and social impacts of interactive artificial intelligence (Generative AI) applications, and their compatibility with societal and human values ​​in Dubai and the world.

The importance of the uses of generative artificial intelligence will also be introduced through the organization of specialized workshops and training programs that allow government teams, researchers and specialists in the field of artificial intelligence the opportunity to learn about best global practices and experiences, in addition to communicating with various segments of the public to increase awareness and interest in the capabilities and benefits of interactive artificial intelligence across a variety of groups. Of events, lectures and dialogue sessions.

Generative AI in the government sector

The Dubai Center for the Use of Artificial Intelligence will contribute to enhancing the performance of the government sector by employing these technologies in various fields, including the use of artificial intelligence to conduct simulations to study changes and the impact of new policies and legislation, predict the results of various scenarios, as well as evaluate the effectiveness of various programs, and support the decision-making process in complex issues.

These applications will also contribute to improving the efficiency of government work, reducing costs, assisting in managing documents and projects, simplifying procurement procedures and processes, thus contributing to reducing delays, and improving communication between various departments and suppliers.

The center will support the development of government services intended for users, predict their needs and preferences, provide communication channels to facilitate services to the public, and rely on data analysis tools to identify prevailing trends, patterns and insights that can help government agencies make knowledge-based decisions, in addition to using intelligence. Obstetric artificial in providing the best government services to meet the needs of the residents of the Emirate of Dubai.

A platform for cooperation and promotion of Dubai’s leadership

The Dubai Center for the Use of Artificial Intelligence is a platform for cooperation between various government, private and academic agencies to develop applications of artificial intelligence and provide innovative services and products that adopt the latest technologies of the future.

Likewise, the center’s outputs will contribute to the consolidation of Dubai’s position as a leading center for research, development and innovation in the field of artificial intelligence in the region through cooperation with major international technology companies, international organizations and relevant institutions.