His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, launched the “Re’aya” program to provide integrated health services for senior citizens and people of determination in Dubai.

His Highness said on his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”: “We launched the “Re’aya” program to provide integrated health services that will benefit 19,000 senior citizens and 12,000 people of determination in Dubai.”

His Highness added, “The program provides quality medical services for them and a hotline for communication and speeding up response, in addition to home care services with international standards, medical consultations, and appointments via smart communication. This program translates the visions of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid in caring for and achieving the health and happiness of citizens of all categories, so that the citizen remains first, second and third.” .