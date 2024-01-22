His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, said through his official account on the social networking site “X”, previously “Twitter”, within the framework of “Dubai Social Agenda 33” and with the aim of empowering a generation of promising national competencies, we are launching Today, there is an academic scholarship program for national students with financial allocations worth 1.1 billion dirhams for the coming years, and 100 outstanding Emirati high school graduates will be selected annually within this long-term program… The success of our future plan and our ambitious projects depends on the efforts of qualified Emirati talent and their creativity in the academic and practical fields… We have complete confidence that investing in Dubai’s youth and their education is an investment in the present and future of Dubai.