Within the framework of the continuous development efforts of the government work system in the Emirate of Dubai and the relentless pursuit to reach the performance levels of its various sectors to the highest levels of efficiency, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, launched a new digital platform for immediate strategic communication between leaders. Government in Dubai and within the various government sectors, from the development of “Digital Dubai”, which supports the speed of decision-making by adopting the latest and most effective digital solutions and technologies.

His Highness affirmed that «the development of work methods and tools in the Dubai government aims to implement the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in confirming the role of the government sector as a major driving force for development, and we are keen to provide it with all the elements of excellence to confirm Its ability to provide quality services that exceed the best international standards has led to the development of new and more advanced models of high-quality and effective government service, in a way that serves to achieve the aspirations of society and ensures the happiness of its members.

His Highness, the Crown Prince of Dubai, expressed his appreciation for the efforts of “Digital Dubai”, as well as the efforts of all government sectors that cooperate in establishing the foundations for the complete transformation of the digital environment, with a great impact in supporting sustainable development efforts, and rationalizing time, effort and resources, calling on His Highness to continue working to provide New and creative ideas that push the government development process forward towards new achievements that benefit people and meet their requirements.

His Highness said, “Our goal is for Dubai to be the best city in the world to live, work, and visit. Dubai’s aspirations for the future require creative thinking and innovative solutions that go beyond the possible to what some might imagine is impossible. Dubai has invested decades ago in building its technical capabilities, and today we seek to lead the world in terms of technology.” A race whose rules are set by technology.. We have creative national cadres and distinguished talents that motivate us to raise the ceiling of expectations, and we are able to turn them into achievements that serve people and give them reasons for elevation, happiness and stability.

The strategic communication platform, which is a smart application developed by Dubai Digital and bears the name Hub Nub, establishes a new methodology for communication between decision makers and government leaders in Dubai, and keeps pace with the advanced level that Dubai has reached in the field of government work and is today considered a global model for adopting solutions. Which guarantees the highest levels of speed and quality of performance.

The new platform provides a wide range of features, including: instant messaging, exchanging voice messages, making video and audio calls, as well as sharing photos, documents, websites and other content. The platform enjoys the best standards of security and protection for data and information exchanged, based on the Dubai Electronic Security Strategy, aimed at providing full protection against cybersecurity risks and promoting innovation in this field, and by designing digital applications and services that enhance the city’s comprehensive digital transformation in various fields.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, Director General of the Dubai Digital Authority, said: “We have made great strides in enhancing the efficiency of digitizing government work in Dubai and providing services when people need them, and this would not have been possible without globally unprecedented levels of government communication, and today by developing the Hub Nub application we provide A platform that enables instant government interaction between leaders to coordinate efforts and exchange ideas to reach the appropriate decision. He added, “The application serves the government decision-maker who needs immediate communication with many parties to obtain sufficient data, allowing decisions to be made quickly and efficiently. The platform is a culmination of the Dubai government’s global reputation as one of the most flexible and effective governments in the world in decision-making and strategy implementation.

The Hub Nub application provides a platform for government leaders that includes the following features: the speed of coordination between leaders in a secure, integrated and highly reliable digital environment, its availability around the clock, the immediate sharing of important documents, documents and notes, and their discussion in order to reach the best decision quickly and effectively. The new platform is an embodiment of the flexibility and dynamism of the Dubai government that has made it a pioneer in digital transformation, anticipating changes and creating the future.

This step comes as an affirmation of the importance of strategic government communication and its impact on government performance plans and the implementation of its strategies and programs in terms of quality and integration in implementation. Planning, development and innovation processes require immediate daily communication in which senior officials participate directly and momentarily, which reinforced the importance of having a platform that supports this level of communication.

The Hub Nub application supports the Emirate of Dubai’s march to confirm its position as a world leader in cybersecurity and innovation, by creating a safe cyberspace with strict standards and controls to protect and provide data, especially in light of the great technological development witnessed by Dubai and the prosperity of digital services that affected various aspects of people’s lives. daily.

