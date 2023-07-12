His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, issued a number of decisions regarding the transfer and appointment of executive directors in the Dubai government.

His Highness issued Executive Council Resolution No. (67) of 2023 to transfer Hamid Abdul Ghafoor Muhammad Al-Awadi from the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority, and to appoint him as Executive Director of the Shared Services Sector in the Department of Finance, provided that this decision is implemented as of July 17, 2023, and published in the Gazette. official.

His Highness, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, issued Resolution No. (68) of 2023 appointing Ahmed Ali Musabah Belqizi Al Falasi as Executive Director of the Aviation Safety and Environment Sector at the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, and Resolution No. (69) of 2023 appointing Mohammed Hassan Mohammed Hassan Al Shehhi as an assistant. To the Executive Director of the housing sector at the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment, provided that the two decisions are implemented from the date of their issuance, and they are published in the Official Gazette.