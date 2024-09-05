His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, today issued decisions appointing executive directors at the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai.

The decisions, announced by the Dubai Government Media Office today, via its official account on the “X” platform, included the appointment of Essam Abdul Rahim Kazim as CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, Mohammed Abdullah Al Saadi as CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade, Issa Hareb Bin Hadher as CEO of the Economic Strategy Sector, Sahiya Sajjad Ahmed as CEO of the Regulatory Policies and Governance Sector, Saed Mohammed Al Awadhi as CEO of the Institutional Support Services Sector, Khaled Hassan Mubasheri as CEO of the Legislation and Disputes Sector, and Youssef Ahmed Lootah as CEO of the Strategy and Institutional Performance Sector.