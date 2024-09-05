His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, in his capacity as Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, issued a number of decisions regarding the appointment of executive directors in the Dubai Government.

His Highness issued Executive Council Resolution No. (54) of 2024 appointing Issam Abdul Rahim Abdullah Kazim as CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, Resolution No. (55) of 2024 appointing Mohammed Abdullah Shael Al Saadi as CEO of Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade, and Resolution No. (56) of 2024 appointing Issa Hareb Khalifa bin Hadher as CEO of the Economic Strategy Sector at the Department of Economy and Tourism in the Emirate of Dubai.

His Highness issued Executive Council Resolution No. (57) of 2024 appointing Sahiya Sajjad Ahmed as Executive Director of the Regulatory Policies and Governance Sector at the Department of Economy and Tourism in the Emirate of Dubai, Resolution No. (58) of 2024 appointing Saed Mohammed Mohammed Al Awadhi as Executive Director of the Institutional Support Services Sector at the Department of Economy and Tourism in the Emirate of Dubai, and Resolution No. (59) of 2024 appointing Khaled Hassan Mohammed Mubasheri as Executive Director of the Legislation and Disputes Sector at the Department of Economy and Tourism in the Emirate of Dubai.

His Highness also issued Executive Council Resolution No. (60) of 2024 appointing Yousef Ahmed Yousef Abdullah Lootah as Executive Director of the Strategy and Corporate Performance Sector at the Department of Economy and Tourism in the Emirate of Dubai.