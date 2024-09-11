His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, in his capacity as Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, issued Executive Council Resolution No. (50) of 2024 regarding the unified registry of Dubai residents established pursuant to this resolution, which includes updated data on all detailed characteristics of Dubai residents in real time.

The Central Registry of Dubai’s population contains accurate, comprehensive and up-to-date data. It aims to collect, classify and provide data related to the registry in real time, which contributes to the process of preparing government plans, strategies and policies based on accurate data and information. It also contributes to providing the results of the population census of the Emirate of Dubai periodically and in real time, responding to the implementation of the Emirate’s policies related to digital transformation, contributing to the development and provision of government services and programmes efficiently and effectively, as well as preparing future forecasting models for Dubai’s population, with the aim of supporting development plans and drawing up economic and social policies.

The resolution stipulated that a registry called the “Unified Registry of the Emirate of Dubai’s Population” shall be created on the digital platform of the Dubai Data and Statistics Corporation, which shall be managed and supervised by the Corporation, in accordance with its mandates stipulated for it under the legislation in force in the emirate and this resolution, provided that the registry shall be considered the official and sole source at the emirate level for everything related to data on the population of Dubai.

Dubai Data and Statistics Corporation’s specializations

The decision specified a set of tasks and powers for the Dubai Data and Statistics Corporation to achieve its objectives.

In coordination with government agencies, including: identifying government agencies and private entities required to provide data to the registry, identifying the data to be included in the registry based on their needs, whether mandatory or optional, following up and verifying data providers’ commitment to this determination when updating the registry, setting standards related to data quality, description and classification for all categories in the registry, taking into account the demographic classification of those categories, following up and verifying data providers’ commitment to those standards, working to adopt and implement them, and submitting reports on this, in accordance with the legislation in force in this regard.

The Dubai Data and Statistics Corporation is also responsible for preparing and approving a plan to provide and update the registry, following up on its implementation in accordance with the standards it has adopted in this regard, designing and creating a registry model, linking it with other reference registries in the emirate, preparing a guide on how to use the registry, making it available to government and private entities, proposing and preparing concepts for data on Dubai residents that are of value to data providers, and cases of their use, and coordinating with the Dubai Electronic Security Center in everything related to the security and protection of data and electronic systems, including linking with the digital platform, and implementing general frameworks for dealing with, processing and storing data, while ensuring its protection through the necessary security measures to ensure that it is not hacked, damaged or changed.

According to the resolution, the Dubai Data and Statistics Corporation will manage the process of accessing the registry, determine and classify the confidentiality levels for all data recorded in the registry and its outputs, in addition to the main indicators and use cases resulting from it, review the permissions regularly, approve the policies and access permits for the registry, take the necessary measures to maintain the confidentiality and privacy of individual data in the registry, and ensure that the digital platform meets the information security standards approved in the Emirate of Dubai, and the standards for electronic access to data and information to serve people of determination.

Dubai Electronic Security Center’s Specializations

The resolution stipulated that the Dubai Electronic Security Center, as the government entity concerned with the security and protection of information, communications network and government electronic systems, shall coordinate with the Dubai Data and Statistics Corporation to link the digital platform to the center, and the tasks of auditing the system through which the registry is created, to ensure the availability of the security standards approved by it in this regard, and to cooperate with the institution in everything related to the security and protection of data and electronic systems covered by the provisions of this resolution. Any other tasks or powers that fall within the jurisdiction of the center, which are necessary to achieve the desired objectives of the registry, shall be assigned by His Highness the Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai.

Data Provider Obligations

The decision obliges data providers from government entities, private entities, and any other entity specified by the Dubai Digital Authority to provide a description of the data they must feed into the registry, in accordance with what is approved in the Dubai Data Guide, and to apply the approved quality standards to the data required to be fed into the registry, and to prepare a plan to improve quality and have it approved by the Dubai Data and Statistics Corporation, and to feed the registry with the necessary data, whether mandatory or optional, by the means specified by the Corporation, and to update this data according to a timetable specified by the Corporation in this regard.

The decision also obligated data providers to constantly and continuously coordinate with the institution and inform it in advance of any amendment or change to the data models associated with the registry or its flow mechanism, and to harmonize the electronic systems and available tools to ensure the availability of data in the registry accurately and instantly, and to maintain updated data that matches the records held by data providers, and to activate the mandatory fields for addressing individuals associated with the place of residence and work and update them periodically, and to adhere to the policies of access and safe use of data, and to immediately report any security gaps or incidents related to the data that they feed into the registry.

Personal data protection

The provisions of this resolution shall not prejudice the rules and scope of legal protection of personal data of Dubai residents stipulated by Law No. (26) of 2015 regulating the publication and exchange of data in the Emirate of Dubai, and the legislation in force in the Emirate.

The Director General of the Dubai Digital Authority shall issue the necessary decisions to implement the provisions of this resolution, and any text in any other resolution shall be cancelled to the extent that it conflicts with the provisions of this resolution. It shall be effective from the date of its issuance and published in the Official Gazette.