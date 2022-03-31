His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, issued Council Resolution No. (13) of 2022, regulating the use of bicycles in the Emirate of Dubai, with the aim of contributing to transforming the emirate into a bicycle-friendly city, and encouraging the use of bicycles As a means of transporting people and transporting goods, and regulating the use of bicycles in the emirate, in addition to preserving the environment, and contributing to reducing traffic congestion on the roads, by encouraging the use of alternative means of transportation to public transportation and vehicles for short distances, in a manner that serves to enhance the public health of the community.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, said that the decision is a translation of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to raise the quality of life in the city and shift towards sustainable transportation solutions. And to enhance the physical health of community members, by using bicycles of all kinds as a light, sporty and environmentally friendly means of transportation, and the decision comes within the framework of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, to transform Dubai into a bicycle-friendly city, Working on developing laws and the legislative system, applying international best practices in infrastructure development to match the use of this sporty and environmentally safe method, and applying the latest relevant safety and security requirements.

He added that Dubai, thanks to the vision of its leadership and advanced and sustainable planning, has become the model city for future cities, by encouraging practices that take into account the environment and community health, and serve to enhance the concepts of sustainability.

The decision stipulates that the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai will assume a number of tasks and powers, including approving the requirements, standards and manuals for establishing, maintaining and defining lanes, setting up directional signs indicating them, setting instructions that cyclists must abide by while riding bicycles on those lanes, and setting the maximum speed. It depends on the nature of the path.

The decision stipulates that the Roads Authority will set the requirements and controls necessary for training and training to drive bicycles, and coordinate with Dubai Police and relevant government agencies in everything related to regulating the use of bicycles.

The decision obligated the bike rider to a number of obligations, the most important of which are: traffic legislation, riding a bike in the lanes specified by the Roads Authority, not driving electric scooters or any bikes specified by the authority without obtaining a driving permit, and not driving electric scooters owned by individuals and companies, and intended for personal purposes or For the rental activity, except in the areas and paths specified by the Authority, and the electric bike or electric scooter should not exceed the speed specified by the Authority in the areas specified by the Authority.

The decision stipulated the necessity not to drive a bicycle or an electric bike on a road whose speed exceeds 60 km per hour, and not to ride a bicycle in the tracks designated for walking and running. on the life and safety of the cyclist or others.

The obligations of the bike rider, in accordance with the decision, included adherence to the security and safety requirements approved when riding a bike, including wearing a reflective jacket and a protective helmet on the head, and not carrying any passenger on a bicycle or electric, unless the bike is equipped for that, and the rider is in compliance The decision requires the cyclist to leave a sufficient safety distance between him and other vehicles and pedestrians, and to stop the bicycle in the parking spaces designated for bicycles, if any, and not to leave it in a way that constitutes an obstacle to the movement of vehicles or pedestrians or the use of public parking spaces.

The decision stipulates the necessity of notifying the cyclist of any accident that he causes or is exposed to, and that results in injuries or material damage, on the phone numbers assigned to the police, ambulance or the authority, unless it is proven that he is unable to do so, and always use the right side of the road when riding the bicycle Or an electric bike, making sure that the road is clear, issuing a hand signal when changing lanes, always walking in the direction of traffic, and not vice versa, adhering to the lanes, ensuring the safety of speed gears, brakes and tires, and using fixed or intermittent lighting in accordance with the regulations specified by the Authority in this The matter, and not to allow the bike to be towed with any vehicle, or to tow any things on the bike, and not to introduce additions or fundamental changes to the bike.

According to the decision, the authority supervising the training collectively, in which the number of riders is four or more, must comply with the conditions of approval issued to it by the Roads and Transport Authority, and notify the authority, Dubai Police, Dubai Sports Council, Emirates Cycling Federation, and Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services , with all details related to protection vehicles, and training protection vehicle drivers on the driving programs determined by the authority, in coordination with the Emirates Cycling Federation, and leaving a distance of no less than 15 meters between the protection vehicle and the cyclists in the event that the bicycle is riding at low speeds not exceeding 30 kilometers per hour. Providing a safe parking distance, and filming the training in a group photo by means of a surveillance camera that is installed on the back of the protection vehicle.

In accordance with the decision, the authority may, in cases where the committed violation poses a threat to the safety of cyclists, vehicles or pedestrians, to take measures including impounding the bicycle for 30 days. If a person under the age of 18 commits any of the violations stipulated in the decision, his guardian or the person who is caring for him is obliged to pay the value of the fine for the committed violation, and if this is not possible for any reason, the bike is seized.

According to the decision, Dubai Police was given the power to control acts that violate it, and the authority, after coordination with the police, and through its employees who are granted the status of a judicial officer, was granted the power to control acts committed in violation of the provisions of the decision, provided that they have this capacity. Editing the necessary control records.

The decision allowed anyone with an interest to file a grievance against the decisions, procedures, or measures taken against him under this decision, within 30 days from the date of his notification of the decision, procedure, or measure that was appealed against.

• Allow driving electric scooters in designated areas and paths, and adhere to the specified speed.



• It is not allowed to drive a bicycle or an electric bike on a road whose speed exceeds 60 km.

driving controls

The decision prohibits driving a bicycle in violation of the stipulated conditions, requirements and controls, driving a bicycle by a person under 12 years of age, without being accompanied by a cyclist of at least 18 years of age, and driving an electric bicycle, electric scooter or any other type of bicycle specified by the authority from Before a person under 16 years of age, and without obtaining a driving permit, the decision also prohibited training individually, in which the number of riders is less than four, and training collectively without obtaining the authority’s prior approval for that, and disrupting movement on the bike path in any way shapes or any other form.

Technical requirements

The decision specifies the technical requirements that must be met by the bicycle, which include: a white headlight, a red light and a red reflector at the rear, an acoustic warning device mounted on the steering wheel, and brakes on the front and rear tires. On the road, and that the size of the bike is proportional to the size of its driver.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

