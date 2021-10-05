His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, issued Council Resolution No. (36) for the year 2021 to form the Board of Trustees of the Imam Malik College of Sharia and Law headed by Khalid Jassim bin Kalban, and the membership of: Jamal Abdul Rahman Al Midfa, Vice President, Dr. Ahmed Abdel Aziz Al-Haddad, Khaled Ahmed Sheikh Mubarak, Issa Nasser Al-Sarkal, and Ahmed Mohammed bin Mismar, in addition to the CEO of the College.

This decision shall be effective from the date of its issuance, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.





