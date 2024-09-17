His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, in his capacity as Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, issued Executive Council Resolution No. 51 of 2024, forming the Board of Trustees of Imam Malik College of Sharia and Law, headed by Khalid Jassim bin Kalban, with the membership of Jamal Abdulrahman Al Madfa as Vice President, Dr. Ahmed Abdul Aziz Al Haddad, Khaled Ahmed Al Sheikh Mubarak, Ahmed Issa Nasser Al Serkal, Ahmed Mohammed bin Mismar, in addition to the CEO of the college.

This decision shall be effective from the date of its issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.