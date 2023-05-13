His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, in his capacity as Supreme President of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, issued Resolution No. (2) for the year 2023, forming the University’s Board of Trustees headed by Matar Mohammed Al Tayer, and the membership of each of:

Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg, Vice President, Huda Al-Sayed Muhammad Al-Hashemi, Sami Ahmed Al-Qamzi, Khalfan Juma Belhoul, Abdullah Jassim bin Kalban, Abdul-Latif Abdullah Al-Mulla, and Dr. Khaled Mir Ahmed Amiri, in addition to the membership of the President of Hamdan Bin Muhammad Smart University, provided that this is implemented The decision is from the date of its issuance, and it is published in the Official Gazette.