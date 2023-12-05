His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, issued Council Resolution No. (95) of 2023 to form the Board of Directors of the Endowments Foundation and Management of Minors’ Funds in Dubai, headed by Issa Abdullah Ahmed Al Ghurair, with Hamad Mubarak Mohammed Buamim as Vice Chairman. Hamda Ibrahim Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Abdullah Ali Abdul Razzaq Al Madani, Abdullah Saeed Majid Balyouha, Hoda Issa Abdullah Bu Humaid, and representatives of: the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, and the Community Development Authority in Dubai, in addition to the Executive Director of the Foundation, and the decision will be effective from the date of its issuance. , And published in the Official Gazette.

His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council also issued Executive Council Resolution No. (97) of 2023 appointing Shala Khalifa Saeed bin Quraish Al Falasi, Assistant Executive Director of the Institutional Support Sector at the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment, with the decision to be effective as of December 11, 2023, and to be published in Official Gazette.