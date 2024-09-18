His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, in his capacity as Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, issued Executive Council Resolution No. (52) of 2024 forming the Board of Directors of the Dubai Autism Center, headed by Hisham Abdullah Al Qassim, and membership of Sami Yaqoot Al Riyami, Dr. Hind Abdul Wahid Al Rostamani, Dr. Sheikha Ahmed Al Raisi, Salha Khalifa bin Dhiban Al Falasi, and Maryam Ahmed Al Balushi, in addition to the Executive Director of the Center.

The decision stipulated that if the term of membership of the members of the Centre’s Board of Directors ends and the Board is not reconstituted, then in this case the members of the Centre’s Board of Directors will continue to perform their duties until they are reappointed or new members are appointed in their place.

This decision shall be effective from the date of its issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.